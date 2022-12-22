Leading Off: Santa to make his party farewell 50 years after his debut

Buzz Murphy will don his red suit and fake beard one more time on Saturday, a homage to the past 50 years and a Yuletide farewell to the family that has grown to matter so much in that time.

"This will be my last year," he said, his words matter of fact but still seeped with the proper amount of sentimentality.

The notion that the years have been kind to Murphy is a matter of perspective. He's 83 and still does his own yardwork and regularly checks off the honey-dos from the list that keep his wife smiling.

Happy wife. Happy life.

But he's also lost 60 pounds over the last year, thanks to a bout with cancer that attacked his colon, liver and lungs. A weekly round of chemotherapy and a lot of praying keeps him moving forward — and somehow grateful.

"I'm blessed," he says. "I feel great every day."

Maybe he really is Santa Claus.

There is an entire Lincoln family who have always believed that to be the case.

It was Christmas Eve 1972 when Phyllis Hatt was looking for someone to play Santa Claus on Christmas Eve after her two youngest daughters, 9-year-old twins with Down syndrome, had come home from the Beatrice State Developmental Center.

She called on a guy named Dave Okerlund to play the role, but after agreeing to do the gig, Okerlund looked at his calendar and found he was double-booked.

In a pinch, he called Murphy, a copier salesman for Pitney Bowes who had some experience playing the part. For years, he'd been a clown with the Shriners and he never hesitated to put on the red suit around Christmas time when it came to making kids happy.

That Christmas ended up changing his life — a bunch of lives, actually, including Lisa and Lori Hatt, who will celebrate their 60th birthdays in April.

"I just remember those two girls falling in love with Santa that year," he said, making it clear that Lisa and Lori, each year, "are the highlight of my Christmas."

Being Santa has always been something Buzz Murphy has revered. But he never wanted to do so in a department store, which he always thought lacked the personal touch the job requires.

He never wanted it to be a job.

"I'd never do this for the money," he said. "I never have and I never will. For me, it's always been about making kids happy."

There's a certain cadence to the Hatt family Christmas party. You can set your clock to it even though the date of the annual bash and the venue — someone's house, the party room at a nearby Valentino's or the gathering room at a senior center — might vary to accommodate a family that has grown up, expanded and moved all over the country.

But no matter where or when it's held, Santa's role has always stayed the same.

He enters the room with a bag of gifts and a Christmas greeting for everyone. He also makes sure he spends time with Lisa and Lori, while making sure every child there feels Santa's Christmas love.

"It’s just my love of children," he said. "The kids love it. I love it and I think it shows.

"Christmas is a time for children."

He then passes out the gifts, and then leads the group in a Christmas carol or two before making his exit.

Last year was the first time he was unable to make it to the Hatt family party. The cancer had him in a weakened state.

"Because of the chemo, I had lost my voice," Buzz Murphy said. "I didn’t know what I was going to do so I asked my son."

He gave David, 52, a quick lesson — the ins and outs of being Santa — and sent him to the Hatt's house. As it turned out, David loved it and was planning to do it again this year.

He probably would have if someone hadn't told Buzz that Saturday marks 50 years — the golden anniversary — of his first time at the Hatt family Christmas party.

He wasn't missing it.

He told David that the job would be his — after this year. But first he had to clear it with the Hatts.

"I told them they were going to have a skinny Santa Claus this year," he said. "They said, We don’t care how you look. We want you to be there.'"

This party will be different. It will be held at the The Landing, the south Lincoln assisted-living facility that Phyllis Hatt, now 96, calls home.

That, Murphy says, might be what makes him the happiest about this Christmas. He's still around. So is Phyllis. And so are Lisa and Lori.

"It means so much that we're all still here," he said. "I love this family so much. I have watched them grow up and have families.

"It’s been a tremendous blessing."

