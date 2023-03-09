JD Madsen said he felt rusty — out of place — when he stepped on the stage again in an acting role.

His 15 years away, he said, caused some atrophy, similar to a bed-ridden patient having to retrain the muscles before walking again.

It's like riding a bike, right? Or getting back on the horse. (It's exhausting that all of these examples deal with physical exertion.)

Eventually, it becomes comfortable again, right?

It just takes awhile, says Madsen, an associate professor of scenic art design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"I’m not sure I have shaken the rust, but I now feel comfortable in that space," said Madsen, who is playing the lead in the Lincoln Community Playhouse's production of "Sweeney Todd," which raises the curtain on Friday. "It took me 2, 2½ weeks to feel like, 'OK, I know how to do this, I remember this.' … At first, I was a fish out of water."

Lauren Silverman Durban can relate.

She's a part of the "Sweeney Todd" cast and remembers the 10-year layoff she took when she moved to Lincoln a lifetime ago to become a television news reporter.

But muscle memory is a wonderful thing. So is a basket filled with stage experiences — most of them while growing up in Southern California — from which to draw.

"I have performed as long as I could remember, and it was hard not doing it," said Silverman Durban, who is now the communications manager at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

You never forget a God-given skill set. Nor should you let it lay dormant or allow it to be neglected. Careers often get in the way of our passions, the things that make life worth living.

For Silverman Durban, her career required a geographical change.

After graduating from UCLA with a degree in communications in 2003, she moved to Lincoln to take a reporting job at KLKN. A year later, she was promoted to news anchor.

She read the TV news for five years before eventually finding her way to a morning radio gig.

Neither was a perfect fit for community theater, which has rehearsals that sometimes go late into the night.

The job at the Lied gives her some time to quench her passion. And her family — husband Paul Durban and four children — recognize her needs.

"It’s easier, but it’s always a juggling act," she said. "… Fortunately my husband understands how important theater is to me and how much this is what really feeds me — what I do just for me."

So during the last six weeks of rehearsals, it's been Paul who has taken the lead in getting the children to all the places they need to be.

It's no different than what every other community theater actor does to get onto the stage. They often work by day and play at night, which makes a supporting cast at home a necessity.

"You couldn’t do it unless you truly loved it because it’s so time consuming," she said. "It is a very time-consuming hobby."

Madsen might have forgotten how much he missed acting until he made a cameo with his children last summer.

His last significant role had been 15 years earlier when he played Johnny Cantone in a production of "The 1940s Radio Hour," while still living in Utah.

At that time, the Weber State University graduate had acting aspirations. The Great Recession in 2008 changed those plans.

It sent him back to school — to the University of Maryland, where he got his masters of fine arts in scenic design, a degree that would land him in Lincoln.

He has been involved in plenty of stage productions at UNL, but being in the limelight has a familiar — yet different — feel to it this time.

"I teach design, so I am not a performer in my day job," he said. "I’m tangentially attached to a performance in general and I am thinking about storytelling.

"There is a joy in the fact that I get to explore a different facet of that this time."

And that this opportunity comes courtesy of "Sweeney Todd," another Stephen Sondheim masterpiece, only enhances the experience for both Silverman Durban and Madsen.

"This show changed what musical theater could be," Silverman Durban said. "As a capital 'N' nerd when it comes to Broadway, this is one of those seminal shows."

The production is a melodramatic Victorian tale of an English barber and serial killer who, while seeking revenge on a judge who wrongfully convicted and exiled him to steal his wife, murders his customers and, with the help of Mrs. Lovett, processes their corpses into meat pies.

"It explores really dark things like a sense of loss and grief and what that will drive people to do," Madsen said.

It broaches an "interesting question of who we are as people and what will push people to certain extremes."

