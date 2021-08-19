Leading Off: Playing Memorial Stadium was a lifelong dream for Garth, and it showed

The overwhelming majority of concertgoers were in complete control and enjoyed a night they never will forget -- Garth, included.

He gets it. His fans matter to him. All of them. It's why he hit the brakes on his Stadium Tour on Wednesday with five cities remaining. Damn that COVID.

He'll be back soon, he promises. Until then, he'll savor his memories of Lincoln.

From the stage on Saturday, he called it one of the loudest shows he could recall. On the day before, he spoke of the chills he got from hearing large crowds sing his lyrics -- knowing every word. That has to be the ultimate compliment to a songwriter. He got his thrill when the crowd sang “To Make You Feel My Love.” Garth played an acoustic guitar just so he could hear the mass chorus sing.

That was a moment for everyone.

It put into perspective what playing in Nebraska meant to him. He so badly wanted to be here -- more than anything, and it took less than 15 minutes with him on the day before the show to understand why playing Memorial Stadium was so important.