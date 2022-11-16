Leading Off: Paying homage to Nebraska's rich music and literary history

It was nearly 30 years ago that Mike Semrad Sr. and the late Butch Berman saw a need to recognize the state's rich musical history by starting the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.

The name has changed. It's a long story. Don't ask.

It's now called the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame and -- with all due respect to the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, which has a room dedicated to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame -- that's all you really need to know for the sake of this column.

Just know that Semrad was instrumental in getting both of them off the ground.

"He started that one and he's running this one, too," said Mike Semrad Jr.

Semrad Jr., the executive director of Jazz in June, is handling the event planning and marketing for the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame's induction ceremony, which is slated for Nov. 18.

A new batch of inductees, including a few Lincoln writers, will be honored at the Pla Mor Ballroom.

The west Lincoln dance hall, which has been up and running for 80 years, is the perfect location to remember the past.

"They love the idea of the Hall of Fame and all of the nostalgia," Semrad Jr. said. "It's great to team up with the Pla Mor on this one."

It's hard to find a down side to the list of inductees -- or the fact that money raised from the event will go to the music education of Nebraska's youth.

"We're giving money back to the community for youth groups with a musical direction," Semrad Jr. said. "We want to give guitars. We want to give lessons. We want to pay for music groups to happen.

"That’s always been the intention of the hall of fame."

Lincoln's Blue Raven Music, the Lincoln Arts Council and BLIXT, a local theater company, are among the organizations that figure to get some funding in the near future.

In addition, the Hall is also introducing the Mike Sweeney Community Arts Award Scholarship.

It is named to honor the memory of a business man and musician. His band Sweeney Stearley often played local festivals and events, running alongside some of the area's greatest bands.

"We are so excited to team up with his family and give out this annual scholarship in Mike’s name," Semrad Jr. said. "And (also to) cement his legacy of joy and music forever in the years to come."

That's the pay-it-forward impact on the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame. The immediate impact is that a whole lot of deserving people -- talented writers and musicians -- are about to finally be recognized for the long-term musical contributions to the Good Life.

The list includes longtime local bands The Wheezetones and The Fabtones, both of which will perform at the inductions ceremony.

Here are the other inductees:

Literary Inductees

Mary Pipher: The author of 10 books, including the 1994 New York Times bestseller "Reviving Ophelia," which takes a look at the effects of societal pressures on American adolescent girls, and utilizes many case studies from the author's experience as a therapist.

Ted Kooser: The 13th poet laureate of the United States, a former editor of "American Life in Poetry," and a presidential professor Emeritus at the University of Nebraska. Kooser is a renown writer with hundreds of works published.

William Kloefkorn: A former state poet of Nebraska, the late Kloefkorn was a professor emeritus of English at Nebraska Wesleyan University. He was the author of 12 collections of poetry, two short story collections, a collection of children’s Christmas stories and four memoirs.

Musical Inductees

Doug Fenton: Former longtime owner of Dietze Music. He is the son of Robert Fenton, one of the original partners who incorporated the company in the 1950s after August Dietze, established the full-line music store in 1927 in Lincoln.

Dave Steen: A two-time inductee into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He wrote more than 130 songs for a number of national artists. His songs have appeared on two Grammy-nominated albums, in two feature films, and have been performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

George Bryan: A lifetime achievement award is going to Bryan, who played with bands like the The Majestics, J. Harrison B, Liberation Blues Band, Cotton Blues Band, Doug Duffey & The Delta Demons, aka Barbara Porter & Little Rock, The Mob and Dadd Mack & The Flack.