Leading Off: Nebraska author tries her hand at a different genre

Asking Tosca Lee to choose the best book she’s written is a lot like getting a parent to choose her favorite child.

She loves them all equally. That’s the standard parental answer.

But, she adds, they each have something that makes them special.

“You’ve got your easy kid. You’ve got your more difficult kid,” said the Fremont author who recently finished writing a historical fiction about the Bataan Death March that will hit book stores next May. “I’d say this is the surprise kid because I never planned on doing this one.”

Oops.

“The Long March Home” is so different than the others. And it’s a story she never would have considered until Marcus Brotherton approached her and asked her to partner with him on the project.

“I hadn’t heard of this chapter of history and I wasn’t sure that I was a good candidate to write a book about World War II,” she said. “I have written a lot of ancient history stuff — stuff like the Queen of Sheba — but this is relatively more recent.”

The more she researched some of the first-hand accounts of American soldiers — malnourished and weakened prisoners of war who were forced by the Imperial Japanese Army to march more than 60 miles through the jungles of the Philippines to a makeshift prison in 1942 — the more compelling the project became.

Of the estimated 80,000 American and Filipino soldiers who made the journey, more than a quarter of them died and none were spared the torture and abuse of their Japanese captors.

“I think it’s really important,” Lee said, noting that her research has been ongoing for about four years. “You read these survivor accounts, and you just think, 'How could any one person survive that?' And yet people did.”

Her novel tells the fictitious story of three best friends — Jimmy, Hank and Billy — in Alabama who enlist and are stationed in the Philippines when Pearl Harbor is bombed.

They are eventually captured by the Japanese army and subjected to the march that would forever change their lives, while costing thousands theirs.

"You follow the present story line of the boys as they are fighting and as they become prisoners of war, but we’re also in the past as they are coming of age," said Lee, who said flashing back to their early-life innocence was a way to break up the violence that was their daily norm.

"The reader needs a break from the grim reality of war," she said.

We still call these people — heroes in every way — the Greatest Generation. We seemingly lose a few more each week, but they matter. What they sacrificed still matters.

“That’s why I think writing this was important to me,” Lee said.

Lee, the native of Roanoke, Virginia. who moved to Lincoln at the age of 6 and — with the exception of her time at Smith College and Oxford University — has always been nearby.

"This is home," she said.

And so she feels a tremendous sense of pride that she's been included in the John H. Ames Reading Series at the Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St., Sunday at 2 p.m.

"It’s really cool to be plugged into the Nebraska literary heritage, to be recognized as a Nebraska author," said Lee, the great-great-great-granddaughter of a widow who was an original Nebraska homesteader.

Following Sunday's event in Bennett, she's taking off for a three-day tour of western Nebraska with library stops in Sidney, Ogallala and Alliance.

She has ties to the western part of the state. One of her thrillers, "A Single Light," was set in Sidney, so it makes sense for her to read excerpts from that novel during her library visits.

Just being able to get back into the public again has the Lincoln East High School graduate excited.

The pandemic-caused shutdown did a number on her, Lee says. Finding her creativity was a challenge and it didn't help that they had just begun the task of remodeling the house when COVID-19 struck.

"Our house was torn up … everybody was stuck at home," she said. "We had torn up the upstairs where we were going to put my office and here I was trying to write out of the bedroom and trying to keep the glare off my (computer) screen."

Completing the remodel was a game-changer. Having a space to write each day made all the difference.

There were some 20-hour writing days, a few days that she quit washing her hair and just threw herself into the project.

"The 20-hour days are a lot harder after you turn 50," she said.

Still, the end result is something for which she is proud. It might be a subject she knew little about at the start, but it might be the most meaningful book she's authored.

"This is the first time I have had family members of World War II survivors thank me for writing this story," she said.