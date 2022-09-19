His name is Oscar, and if you saw him walking toward you — with his sunken eyes, powder-white face and black accents to showcase his maniacal state of mind (as if the cattle prong he wields weren't proof enough) — it would be wise to turn and scuttle in the other direction.

Oscar is Michael Patestas' alter-ego, the leader of a band of miscreants hired to scare the bejesus out of anyone who enters Roca Scary Farm over the next couple of months.

He's a clown, but he's not funny. If Pennywise caused you a fright or two in Stephen King's "It," Oscar is good for at least a nickel's worth of terror.

"Oscar can make you soil yourself," said Patestas, the Lincoln Southwest High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who is a week short of his 24th birthday.

And Michael makes it clear that there is a make-no-mistake delineation between he and Oscar.

That boundary is as clear as mud, he says — perhaps with the same wicked smile his makeup artists create each night.

It's been nearly 10 months since Oscar has been on the prowl. He's champing at the bit to do so again. He'll get his chance Sept. 23 when Roca Scary Farm opens for the season.

"I'm so ready," he said. "I’d say the beginning of August is when I get really excited and I am ready to jump out of my seat. I'm just ready to scare someone."

Before you draw any conclusions about the mental state of mind of this kid, think again. He's as well-adjusted as you'd expect from anyone with a journalism degree (present company included).

As he sees it, he's an actor playing a role.

At Southwest, he tried out for football and quickly realized it wasn't his thing. He was then talked into giving theater a try.

"I said no at first," he said, choosing to work behind the scenes as a stage manager for two years before finally auditioning for a stage production there.

That led to a couple of years of a show choir and a summer gig in the cast of Pinewood Performing Arts' production of "Legally Blonde" in 2018.

All the while, he was working at Roca Berry Farm since moving with his family from Long Island, New York, while in middle school.

When he was promoted after two or three years to become a performer — someone paid to scare people — it was only a matter of time before Oscar was born.

In his first year, Oscar was pretty basic — a white face with the structure of eyes, nose and mouth. With time, the details of his face have become far more defined.

As his character grew, he became the ringmaster of Roca Berry's Sinister Circus. And after crushing that, Oscar became synonymous with the Roca Scary brand. He is the poster boy and the leader of the group charged with keeping people entertained — and by entertained, he means, scaring them — as they wait in line to get into attractions like the haunted hayride, haunted house and psycho path.

Rest easy knowing that neither Oscar or his team of 14 other ruffians are allowed to physically touch any guests of the farm. But he has gotten quite adept at scaring people without physical contact.

He's also become good at reading people. That said, while Oscar might give off a seek-and-destroy look, he does have a compassionate side.

"When someone is truly frightened of you, it’s the time where you just back off. You call it good and you move onto someone else," he said. "… Some people are shaking in their shoes. Some people are crying from the start because they are deathly afraid of clowns."

And then there are the hard cases, the guys who put up a brave front, but their eyes are pleading with Oscar to go away.

"They act like they’re not scared and then you get that little shiver or shake from them," Patestas said. "They might run in circles or run away. You can chase them for a bit, but you know you have 2,000 other people to scare that night.

"You know when it’s time to move onto the next guest."

That's one of the great things about being Oscar. There's always another guest. On a slow night, Roca Scary Farm attracts more than 1,000 people on a slow night and twice that on weekend nights.

"We've come a long way," Patestas said.

There is a small but loyal sector of the population that lives for its next fright. Maybe the threat of death makes some feel alive. It's the reason horror films have become a year-round venture and explains why people flock to haunted houses this time of year.

And for Patestas, being able to unleash his inner Oscar is something he hopes to be doing for a long time.

"What started out as a seasonal thing turned into a hobby and is now kind of a lifestyle," he said.