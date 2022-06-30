Leading Off: Lincoln woman has lived a lifetime of faithful leaps

The appropriately named Susan Strong survived Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She's also beaten multiple sclerosis.

By comparison, stepping to an open doorway at 10,000 feet, looking down, feeling the wind in her face before taking a leap of faith — faith that you can reach the ripcord, faith that the parachute will open and faith that you don't somehow land on a porcupine — might seem like child's play.

"I wasn't afraid at all … I wasn't supposed to live," she said of the bout with cancer, "but I did."

She recently celebrated her 75th birthday by skydiving with her friend DaraLee Beltz, 71, another cancer survivor — the second time each of them have taken the plunge.

"It was fabulous," she said. "I loved going up in the air and flying like angels. It’s freedom, I guess. Being able to see the farms and the roads, it’s just one of those things that is amazing to me."

But to pass off Strong's desire to soar with the eagles as nothing more than a snub to the Grim Reaper is to ignore her past — her lifelong love the wild blue yonder.

This is a woman who just watched "Top Gun: Maverick" and was moved to stand up and clap during most of the flying scenes.

The daughter of a World War II pilot who flew B-29s over Japan, Susan remembers at the age of 3 telling her father, Melvin Borden, that she planned to become a pilot.

The world was different then. This was way before the women's rights were a thing — way before Title IX began to crack away at a glass ceiling. There were no role models to emulate this side of Amelia Earhart, who up and disappeared midflight way before Susan's time.

Still, that's what she wanted.

"I got my love of flying from my father," she said, telling the story of jumping out of trees with a golf umbrella in hand as she flapped her arms like a bird, thinking that would soften the fall, as her three younger brothers waited below.

It was always in her genes.

She got as far as taking the ground school lessons with her father, but being a single mother, she didn't have the money to take actual flying lessons.

And then she watched as her brother Robert took up skydiving in the 1970s. He made hundreds of jumps before dying in a 1979 car accident.

"That last year before he died, he must have had a sense he was going to die because he did something special with every member of the family," Susan said, remembering the last time she watched him jump and instead of waiting on the ground, was invited to join him in the air.

"He put a reserve chute on the front of me, but he tied me to the pilot’s seat because he probably knew I would have jumped out right after him. I could lean out and watch him jump and watch his chute open," she said.

And so on June 17, her 75th birthday, as the small plane got airborne out of Crete Municipal Airport, she thought of her brother. In fact, she said, she talked to him as the plane continued its ascent.

"I feel like my brother was right there with me, while I was up in the air," she said. "I say, ‘Hi, Rob. I know you are here and I am sure you are proud of me.'”

There wasn't an ounce of hesitation as she stepped to the door and out onto the small plank. She was strapped to her tandem jumper — a skydiving expert — who offered her reassurance she didn't need.

"I was ready and I jumped," she said. "We did a somersault. I’ve never done that before. At the very beginning, I thought something wrong. We were flying for a while without the chute being opened."

Eventually, the chute opened and she was given the chance to steer them, using the straps on each side, before he took over and got them safely to the ground.

"It was fabulous," she said. "I’d go every day if I could."

She and Beltz made a pact that day. Every year on Strong's birthday, they agreed to jump out of an airplane to commemorate the day.

"I plan on living to be 100," she said.

That's a lot of jumps — a lot of leaps of faith — she still has to enjoy.

