Leading Off: Life is hard, but Lincoln Community Playhouse production gives reason to find joy in it

Not long before "Every Brilliant Thing" raised the curtains at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Ashley Kobza searched for — and found — her inner child.

It was always there, deep inside. It just needed to be unfurled. And once she reconnected with those simple things that are often taken for granted, happiness returned to her in a flood.

"All of my work in the last two years has been about reconnecting with that inner child — who you were in your purest form," Kobza said. "And just being that again."

That's the essence of "Every Brilliant Thing," a one-person show starring Kobza and an interactive audience in 75 minutes of dialogue that runs the gamut of emotions.

It's poignant. It's funny. It's sad and at times tragic. Suicide usually is. And the impact it has on loved ones, we've learned, leaves lasting scars.

That's the takeaway from this production, which will wrap up this weekend with three shows. If you're in need of some happiness, some camaraderie — some perspective — consider a trip to the Playhouse.

Written by English playwright Duncan Macmillan, it tells the story of a 6-year-old whose mother is in the hospital following a suicide attempt.

To raise the spirits of her chronically depressed mother, the youngster made a list of everything in the world that is wonderful — from ice cream to Sam Cooke — everything that brings joy.

"One minute you're laughing and next minute you're completely vulnerable," said Kobza, a native of David City who now lives in Omaha after stops in Ohio, Chicago and San Diego.

And the girl's list, originally made to save her mother, becomes her own lifetime pursuit, a never-ending catalog of happiness.

It guides her through her mother's suicide attempts — three of them, in fact — her father's inability to articulate to a young mind how someone could be unhappy enough to want to end it all, and eventually a means for navigating her own bouts with depression as an adult.

When her life was going well, the list continued to grow because it allowed her to focus on the positive, to see the good in virtually anything.

For Kobza, this play couldn't have come at a better time, even though Morrie Enders tried — and failed — two previous times to get it on the schedule since the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic did a number on most of us. Without the opportunity to gather, we neglected the importance of human interaction, the need to connect with others.

"Having been through the last couple of years, (the play is) a richer experience for me and a richer experience for the audience," she said.

"Every Brilliant Thing" doesn't gloss over the hardships in life. It doesn't attempt to make you face adversity by burying the pain and replacing it with a phony smile.

On the contrary. It's a first step toward self-care. It asks us to confront our pain, to own it, understand it, accept it and, thus, mitigate it. With this mitigation comes power, the strength to be in control of our demons and more important, our happiness.

"That was something I was really trying to work on — seeking joy in my life," Kobza said. "… It’s actually processing your pain, sitting with your pain. Only then can you recognize it and realize all the beautiful things around you, and that’s been a big part of my journey."

Kobza was masterful in her storytelling and even more adept at pulling people out of the audience to play parts of instrumental people in her journey — from her father to a grade-school counselor (equipped with a sock puppet) to a college professor to the man who would become the love of her life.

The list, much like a life that is out of control, ebbs and flows — sometimes manically, depending on her state of mind. When life is brilliant and exciting, it's not hard to find those simple pleasures — the smell of eucalyptus, for example — that makes life wonderful.

It's that list that allows her and the man she loves to finally communicate this newfound affection, which spurs on hundreds, thousands more entries.

But when the daily rigors of life — from paying the bills each month to all of the pitfalls that come with love — create roadblocks, it systemically turns off the spigot to identifying life's little treasures.

It's only after the suicidal death of her mother that she comes to terms with her anguish and allows herself to become happy.

By the time the list is complete, it's more than a million entries strong. Some — like peeing in a lake without anyone knowing — are less germane than others, but they all reveal one undisputed truth.

There are countless joys in life if you look closely enough. It's your job to find them.

