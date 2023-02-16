Meg Crane was a graphic designer for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company in the 1960s. More important, she was a 26-year-old woman coming of age at the peak of the sexual revolution.

And at a time when reproductive rights were still about a decade away from making a splash with the Roe v. Wade decision, she took her own steps toward getting the ball rolling.

"I felt there really was a need," she said. "It was personal."

In 1967, Crane quietly and without fanfare or attribution developed the first home pregnancy test more than a decade before the first ones hit the market with her patent.

She was fine with that because along the way, she toppled the mostly male-led medical establishment, silenced her mostly male-led employer and made great strides for female empowerment despite the fact that she didn't get the credit for nearly 50 years.

Her prototype is displayed inside the Smithsonian Institute and her story is the subject of "Predictor," a stage production that made its world debut last weekend at the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Johnny Carson Theater.

The play was written by Ball State University Professor Jennifer Blackmer, who was inspired by a 2016 story in the New York Times that finally — thanks to a second story that would have never been written had the Smithsonian not intervened — got the device's origin straight.

And it hooked Blackmer.

"I was mesmerized by it because there is so much about the story that resonates today," Blackmer said.

Crane and Blackmer, along with producer Brian Nitzkin, were in Lincoln last week for the premiere, a Angels Theater Company production that played to three sold-out shows and will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

That Lincoln was selected to host the premiere is a story in itself. Blackmer and Angels artistic director Tim Scholl did their undergraduate work together at the University of Evansville and have continued their relationship into their professional lives.

In addition, Angels has taken on a new direction in recent years by focusing mainly on new works. In the case of "Predictor," it doesn't get any newer than a premiere.

"(Scholl) explained why there was tremendous value in launching it in Lincoln," Nitzkin said. "He told us this is a community that would really get behind something like this."

Lincoln lived up to everything Scholl promised. The town turned out and "felt the ownership of being the first to see it and I thought that was great," Blackmer said.

Crane's story is one worth telling and Blackmer's way of taking a poignant topic and turning it into something both charming and funny — without diminishing its historical relevance — makes it worthy of its moment on the stage.

"There is something that is inherently funny when someone who is smart, focused and persistent goes up against a system that is really ridiculous," Blackmer said. "That's kind of where a lot of the comedy came out."

Crane, now 83, never would have guessed she would be thrust into her activist role as a 20-something graphic designer.

At Organon in West Orange, New Jersey, she designed packaging while watching as hundreds of doctors sent in their pregnancy tests on behalf of their patients.

Was a doctor really necessary in this equation, she asked, knowing it took weeks for the labs to turn around the results and get them back to the doctors, who then informed their patients.

And then one day, she said, "the lightbulb went on. It seemed it could be put into a form that women could use at home."

The medical community scoffed. Her bosses told her to leave such things to the trained professionals. Some called her evil for moving forward with it.

"They were saying women should never have the right to do this themselves, that that's what doctors do," Crane said. "It was just the idea that women could have this information.

"It seemed to be so troubling to people. I could never quite understand that."

And when her bosses mockingly told the story of her plans to the Dutch conglomerate that owned Organon, officials there didn't laugh. Instead, they poured money into the test's research and development.

About 18 months later, Crane had developed a home pregnancy test and had the patents to prove it. But she didn't do it to make money. She sold the patents to Organon for a dollar — a buck she was never paid, mind you — and oversaw as three pharmaceutical companies brought her home pregnancy test to market by 1978.

Again, this was never about getting rich to Crane. It was always about empowering women with necessary information.

"Women who were hoping to conceive would have to wait a very long time before they’d find out," she said. "That's important to someone wanting to start being extra healthy with a baby coming — to stop smoking or drinking wine or whatever else for the health of their baby.

"There were many reasons why a woman should know this as early as possible."

The message here isn't necessarily pro-choice or pro-life. But it's definitely pro-knowledge. And knowledge is power, the first step.

