Leading Off: Home is where the music is made, as Lincoln-grown band is learning

Lincoln is home. And now that Chloe and Noah Gose -- two-thirds of the Wildwoods, a burgeoning folksy Americana musical group that is set to release its third album -- have toured the country for weeks and months at a time, they have a new appreciation for that fact.

When you're born here, schooled -- from grade school to Lincoln Pius X High School to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln -- here, you believe there is a big world beyond the Capital City and yearn to see it.

And once you do, you gain some perspective and appreciation -- a there's-no-place-like-home way of thinking.

A three-month nationwide tour has a way of changing one's mindset.

"After being on the road for those three months, it helped us to realize that we like Lincoln as a place to come back to and call home," Chloe said.

In other words, it's good to have a place to call home, but not everyone is meant to spend every waking moment there.

For the Goses and bass player Andy Vaggalis, true bliss is loading up their 1992 Damon Hornet and cruising the RV from town to town to play their music.

In March, they will embark on a monthlong tour through the south and by the time the scheduling is finalized, will have more than 20 shows to play.

And because they do their own booking, the next month will be hectic as they piece together an itinerary of what the month of March will look life.

"From Lincoln down to Georgia," Noah said. "We'll also hit Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Carolina and North Carolina."

That's a lot of miles. A lot of windshield time. More important, a lot of time seeing America, they say.

And it's how this scheduling puzzle comes together. The first step is to identify the best-paying gigs and get them scheduled. From there, it's a matter of pulling out the maps to find cities and venues to play there.

If it all comes together without a hitch -- and that's a relative term -- the Wildwoods never travel more than three hours a day and they play their music from Wednesdays to Sunday, taking Mondays and Tuesdays off for a little mental break from it all.

"Doing it this way really works for us," Chloe said. "We’ve had the opportunity to play some really cool places."

And back home, they've got a support system -- one set of parents watching the house, another set tending to Margaret the basset hound and a neighbor who has no problem running his mower over their lawn when it's needed -- keeping the home base up and running.

It's a piece to the puzzle because with each performance in a new location comes a new relationship and the ability to return there in future tours.

The Wildwoods brand grows bigger each day. They have more than 154,000 Instagram followers and a cover of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros' hit "Home" garnered more 6.3 million views.

Their genre can most easily be defined as Americana, a melding of folk, country, blue grass and jazz influences to form a type of music that features the music that, like America itself, is a musical melting pot.

The Wildwoods soon-to-be-released album "Foxfield Saint John," named for the Air BNB attic bedroom Chloe and Noah occupied for $15 a night a few years back, features nine songs, all of which were inspired by different cities or adventures on the road.

"It wasn't intentional," Noah said. "But it's a collection of songs we wrote on the road."

Their favorite: a tune called "West Virginia Rain," which was inspired by their first trip to the Mountain State.

Ordinarily, they park the RV, which was revamped by their fathers to include a kitchen and a bathroom, at or near the venue. There have been many night slept in Wal-Mart parking lots.

But this time, they rented a space in a camping site and planned to spend their two off days exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains and, with all due respect to the late John Denver, the Shenandoah River.

Instead, it rained. Hard. For two days straight.

"We just opened up our little canopy to the camper and sat under it," Chloe said. "While it rained, we worked on that song."

The song has some poignancy as well as a message that everyone, the writers of the song included, can -- and should -- strive to embrace.

In reality, "West Virginia Rain" has little to do with either West Virginia or the rain that ruined their plans.

"The lyrics point a little bit more toward describing a person who wants to be somewhere else, but they can’t see that they should be so satisfied with where they’re at right now," Chloe said.

It's a live-in-the-moment message. The past is the past. The future lurks with uncertainty. But the present is truly a gift.

It's what makes the road so enjoyable for this group of musicians. And it's what makes coming home feel just right.

