Leading Off: D'Angora's road to the red carpet often ran through the Lincoln Community Playhouse

Michael (Dulin) D'Angora had his first identifiable I'm-on-Broadway moment not so long ago when he noticed one of the actors in "Caroline, or Change" misreading a lyric in one of the songs.

Like any capable producer would do, he approached the actor, made the correction and then sat in the audience for that night's performance.

When the actor got it right — and it made all the difference in the meaning of a very poignant part of a beautifully constructed story — the woman behind him was moved enough to emit a little "ooooh."

"That little change really affected that audience member," said D'Angota. "That’s what I love about producing shows. I love that immediate impact. It’s not like a movie. The audience tells you. That was a cool moment.

"I had just moved somebody on Broadway."

On Sunday, D'Angora will have his next I'm-on-Broadway moment when he walks the red carpet at the Tony Awards, where "Caroline, or Change" has been nominated for best revival of a musical.

What a story. What a journey.

You wonder if D'Angora, now basking in the neon lights of Broadway, thinks back to where it all began in the same way a big-league pitcher might look blankly into the upper deck and be taken back to those days on the sandlot — those days when it was all so new and so much fun, when the Lincoln Community Playhouse was his hangout and the world of theater was opened to him.

"Sometimes I wish I had more of the ability to appreciate the magic of it all," he said. "I don’t always appreciate all of this as much as I should."

But when he does take a minute to smell the roses, it hits home.

"Every once in a while, I'll be taking in a performance, and I'll get overwhelmed and say, 'This is what it’s about. This is the real deal. This is it,'" he said.

D'Angora knows he's living his best life. He and husband Tom have been nominated for three awards on Sunday, including a Friends of Broadway award that comes after they raised $1.5 million — most of it through a virtual show they produced that featured some of Broadway's biggest names — in the last year to help struggling restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues get through the pandemic.

"People are very appreciative when we bump into them at a show or one of our favorite restaurants," he said. "It’s very sweet to know that something we did had an impact and made a difference in our community."

That's the piece of Lincoln — the Nebraska Nice we take such pride in around here — that D'Angora brought with him to New York City. It's indelible, forever engrained in his DNA. When he sees someone in need, he's going to do what he can — no matter what it takes — to help.

That's the work ethic Kevin Duling instilled in his son.

And if it's true that it takes a village to raise a Broadway producer, the city of Lincoln — more specifically, Lincoln East High and the Lincoln Community Playhouse — gave him the tools he needed to flourish in life.

"I feel like I can do anything, thanks to the Lincoln Community Playhouse," he said. "Growing up, I would volunteer for everything. They had no problem letting a 12-year-old hang lights or go paint the set or work on the stage or go help out in the box office. Because of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, I learned how to do every single element of putting on a show.

"It was my second home."

There are countless youths everywhere who can share that sentiment. Not all of them are destined to walk the red carpet, but all of them are better for finding such a niche, a place where they feel valued.

"In every theater that I have worked, we were a sanctuary," said Morrie Enders, who didn't arrive in Lincoln until well after D'Angora had left for New York. "We gather people to us who really need us, who need this place to grow, to thrive in. It is not unusual for someone who is young and looking for a place to belong to find a place at the theater."

In D'Angora's case, it was a place where the seeds to his dream were planted. And with time, they blossomed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

