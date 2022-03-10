Leading Off: Channeling her inner Patsy: Singer returning to Lincoln to headline TADA musical

Bob Heston, a part-time stage actor and full-time mechanic in Wichita, Kansas, always had a thing for honky-tonk, bluegrass and the iconic sound of Patsy Cline.

As a result, so did his daughter.

"That's what I was brought up on," said Kyttra Burge, who will take to the TADA Theatre stage Thursday for the third time starring in "Always Patsy Cline," a musical tribute to the country music legend. "I am in love with Patsy Cline's music. It’s touched me, and as I’ve gone through life, each song takes on new meaning.

" ... If whiskey had a sound, it would be Patsy Cline."

So much has changed since 2016, the last time Burge performed "Always Patsy Cline" -- most notably, the loss of her father, who died in October at the age of 78.

"For me, this is just a beautiful way to come back and kind of reconnect and honor him, too," Burge said.

There's one song -- "If You've Got Leaving on Your Mind" -- that might stir some emotions within when she hears the opening notes. It's the tune Bob, who, by his daughter's account, had a terrible singing voice, would sing to her as a child.

"He was the worst," she said with a laugh and every ounce of affection and recollection she could muster. "He would still sing that song to me as a little girl and it just sits in the bottom of my heart and it’s always there."

And by hearing that story, you're led to believe that Burge is the antithesis of the woman she's playing -- the complete opposite of Cline, a renowned bundle of salt and sass who began playing honky-tonks at the age of 14 and would never be confused with a shrinking violet.

"Patsy was sassy," Burge said. "You could not be a woman in the honky-tonk world and not be. She had chutzpah."

So does Burge, who not only has a voice that can pass pretty well for Cline's, but also channels the singer's psyche with her own brand of self-confidence, feistiness and charm that can -- and often does -- win over the room.

The wife of a university administrator and mother to three teenagers is living her best life. She relishes watching them flourish, yet offers no apologies for casting her own shadow.

The thought of her entire family being in Lincoln to see and hear her perform a role that was seemingly invented for her has made her giddy. It's mom's turn to shine and her return to the stage couldn't have come at a better time.

"It felt like the right time to get back to live theater," she said. "We’ve been hurting for two years and I think it will do some healing to get back out there."

"Always Patsy Cline," is the true story of the singer's friendship with Louise Seger, a loud -- sometimes obnoxious -- but good-hearted woman who is played by Cris Rook. The story weaves together letters and communications between the two and segues the songs that made Cline famous.

“Kyttra and Cris have a very special chemistry on stage together," said Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director, who decided in August to bring back this show for a third time, but changed it up enough to give it some freshness.

"It's evolved," Burge said. "It’s different and that's good. ... If it was the exact same every time, I would have no interest."

Still, getting Burge scheduled to do this production was no small undertaking, considering she now lives in Manassas, Virginia.

She lived in Lincoln from 2003-10 while her husband, David, was the associate dean of admissions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After five years at Arizona State University, David is now in his seventh year as the vice president of enrollment at George Mason University.

Returning to Lincoln to do this show, which runs through April 3, is her way of paying tribute to a lot of people who steered her life -- one of whom was Cline, albeit indirectly.

"You hear this warm, wonderful woman’s voice," she explained, "and for me it was sort of life-altering."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

