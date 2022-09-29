Leading Off: Carnegie Hall dream to be realized by Lincoln High music staff member

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old adage about Carnegie Hall — and how you get there — isn't lost on Marcelo Lian, a native of Argentina who now calls Lincoln home.

"You have to practice," said the 43-year-old classically trained pianist. "It is true. Practice. Practice. Practice."

Lian, who earned his master's degree and doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and now works in the Music Department at Lincoln High School, will play a 90-minute recital at New York City's renowned concert hall on Oct. 17.

"I am so happy," he said. "Basically, the last couple of years have been like living the American dream."

Over the last few years, everything that's come his way has turned to gold. First, he got his doctorate and then was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.

Add to that what he calls the perfect job at Lincoln Public Schools, as well as teaching classes at UNL's Conservatory of Music, and he considers himself a lucky man.

"And now I am playing Carnegie Hall," he said with unadulterated excitement. "I guess I can retire now."

He jokes. He knows he's still got at least 20 good years of work ahead, but he's accomplished his share of life goals in recent years.

It would be easy to say things have worked out just as planned, but how could anyone have planned for everything that has come his way?

He grew up in Argentina, playing the piano and knowing that's what he wanted to do with his life.

His original goal was to move to Germany, where he would attend college and continue with his training. He'd even started studying the language to make the transition to the Rhineland more smooth.

But then he met Ana María Trenchi Bottazzi, a pianist in New York, who took a liking to Lian's piano skills.

"She changed my life," he said. "She asked me why I would go to Germany and told me to come to New York."

He did but soon found that New York was crazy expensive. So moved south and finished his bachelor's degree at the University of Kentucky.

He had several offers for graduate school but said he knew he was home when he stepped onto the UNL campus in 2008 and into Paul Barnes' studio.

"I knew right away this was the place for me," he said. "I think the main difference is how warm and friendly the people are here. When it was time to get my doctorate, I didn’t apply anywhere else."

Today, Marcelo Lian spends the school year in Lincoln and then performs all over the world — from Italy to Paris to his homeland in Argentina — in the summer.

"Every time I land back here, I say, 'OK, I am home,'" he said. "Lincoln is my home and it always will be my home. I have wonderful friends here. They are my family."

His Nebraska family, which includes countless Lincoln High students, couldn't be more proud of Lian. They plan to watch the livestream of the Carnegie recital — something that thrills Lian.

"That means so much," he said.

The daily practice routine will take care of the physical muscle memory that comes with playing a concert. However, the mental focus is what separates the good from the great.

"The biggest challenge is staying focused," he said. "The challenge is the mental stamina. There are things that can come up, like there might be a fly (buzzing around) or you might think about how you don’t like the shoes you're wearing."

Those things have to get blocked out, he said.

"It takes massive concentration when you are performing," he said.

Last summer, while performing in Italy, there was a man in the front row, just in his periphery, taking pictures and using — can you believe it! — a flash.

"I had to give that person a mean look," he said, almost — ALMOST — apologetically. "You can’t let anything break your concentration, but we’re humans."

Perhaps the most amazing part of playing Carnegie Hall is that it comes before ever stepping to center stage of Lincoln's Lied Center for Performing Art.

Maybe someday. Lian isn't bothered by it at all. Instead, he pulled out an old saying from his past life: "Nadie es profeta en su tierra natal."

Translation: Nobody is a prophet in his homeland.