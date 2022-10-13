Leading Off: As 'Godspell' comes to TADA, playing Jesus isn't for everyone

John Schnoor understands the moment. He acknowledges the responsibility and shows great reverence for the sandals he'll walk in over the next three weeks.

But when he was originally cast to play Jesus Christ in TADA Production's revival of "Godspell," he admitted to some trepidation.

"I sat there for a good chunk of time and finally it just kicked in where I thought, ‘what did I just get myself into?’" he said.

It was probably the right response, especially for a practicing Christian. Just one perfect man has ever roamed this Earth and Schnoor -- like all of us, imperfect -- has been asked to play him -- and in his first leading role, no less.

It was only natural for him to suffer through an I'm-not-worthy moment.

And then it started to become clear. For all of his walking-on-water, and turning-water-to-wine miracles, Jesus got others to follow him by setting daily examples of love, tolerance and leaving the world a better place than it was when he got there.

It's really as simple as loving thy neighbor.

And that said, Schnoor's role is not about performing miracles, saving mankind or freeing the world from evil, but in doing what he can to bring peace and happiness to others.

It's something we're all capable of doing.

"I have been told to just be me," said the 29-year-old Schnoor.

Schnoor holds no conception that he is Christ-like, but he has the type of demeanor -- a permeating kindness combined with positive energy -- that carries over into the perceived persona of his on-stage role.

Set in a park filled with people of all shapes, sizes and creeds, a man appears among them and begins to share important stories and tales that change their lives as they learn lessons of kindness, tolerance and love.

The musical launched off-Broadway in May 1971 and eventually found its way to Boradway's neon lights a short time later, where it gained national acclaim with its story and music.

And at a time when the world seems to be on fire -- hell, Lincoln recorded its 10th murder last week (YIKES!) and the town is still reeling from a horrific car crash that took six young lives -- "Godspell's" message might be the perfect remedy for this feeling of mayhem.

"It's about anyone with a struggle and firm beliefs who wants to make the world better and more peaceful place," said Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director and the director of this production. "That's something that seems very current right now each night on the news."

And that makes Schnoor the production's good-will messenger -- a role he eagerly embraces.

He has right attitude and a voice that won't wilt under the spotlight.

A native of the tiny Village of Hildreth, located about 27 miles south of Kearney with a population of 378, Schnoor took part in dramatic productions at Wilcox-Hildreth High School before picking up an associate's degree in voice performance at Central Community College in Grand Island.

He moved to Lincoln in 2017 and took a job with U.S. Bank. He has since been promoted to client relationship consultant and moved to Omaha, but it was Rook who gave him his first community theater role in 2019 when he was cast in "Chess, the Rock Opera."

“It has been great to see John grow as a performer during his time at TADA," Rook said. "He has a vocal range very few actors have, allowing him to play a great variety of roles.”

That includes his current role.

"Godspell" is based on the Book of Matthew. And to prepare for playing Jesus, he said he went back and read the first book of the New Testament.

"That helped me," he said. "It allowed me during character development to go back to the Book of Matthew and read through it just to get an idea what the parables meant or what the stories of Jesus meant."

A newfound perspective allowed him to bring those stories -- especially the parable of the Good Samaritan, who helps a robber's victim, he said -- to life.

"That story stuck out to me because I believe we’re in a time when everyone is butting heads," he said." In that parable no matter who you are, you should always treat others how you want to be treated.

"That is a very powerful message."

It's also a needed one.