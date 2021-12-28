Leading Off: A bus ride with John Madden was a journey to remember

And yet you'd never know it by looking at him — or by talking with him, which I had the opportunity to do on just one occasion.

It was an hour I'll never forget.

Back in 1995, I was assigned to write a magazine piece on Art Shell, the Raiders' Hall of Fame offensive tackle who had been fired as head coach of his former team but had resurfaced to become the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line coach.

The Chiefs were playing a Monday night game early in the season and I knew Madden, who didn't fly — instead opting to take a fully equipped bus called the Madden Cruiser from city to city to broadcast the games — would be at a Friday night practice.

Sure enough, there he was, standing alone on the sideline watching the Chiefs go through their workouts. I cautiously approached him and introduced myself, letting him know that I was from Pacifica, California — just a few miles from Daly City, where he grew up.

"Are you from Sharps Park?" he asked, a term used by only longtime coast siders. He wanted me to know he knew that as he smiled warmly, patted me on the back, then asked me what I needed.