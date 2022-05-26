 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law enforcement to keep close watch on O Street this weekend

Street racers might think twice before zig-zagging down O Street this Memorial Day weekend as law enforcement plans to crack down on reckless drivers.

Based on infamous instances of dangerous driving and hazardous road conditions in the past, the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department will strengthen their forces Friday through Sunday.

The high-visibility traffic enforcement aims to prevent accidents during a notoriously hectic weekend. The enforcement will cover several streets, with an emphasis on O Street between 17th and 84th streets.

LPD Sgt. Mike Muff said the task force hopes to keep Lincoln roadways safe despite a higher-than-usual volume of traffic.

“Usually, on Memorial Day Weekend, there are a lot of cars on the roadway,” Muff said.

In the past, an unofficial parade of classic cars cruised the street, drawing thousands of mostly well-intentioned people to gather and watch from parking lots along O Street. But there have been reports of a few crowd members running into the streets and throwing bottles.

Some motorists also attempt dangerous maneuvers — like burnouts and excessive speeding — to excite the audience.

Many of these O Street racers have altered mufflers, an offense that has caused residents to issue noise complaints.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will fund the weekend traffic project by covering the officers’ overtime hours.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

