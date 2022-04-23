Latest wildfires in southwest Nebraska blaze through 47,000 acres; one fatality reported

Dangerous wildfire spread rapidly across areas of southern Nebraska for a second time this month, scorching thousands of acres and prompting forced evacuations from several towns.
Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, communities in Furnas and Red Willow counties, were under evacuation orders Friday evening after a fire began to spread north and eventually west as strong winds gusting over 70 mph fueled the flames.
Kearney station NTV, citing comments from Holbrook Volunteer Fire Chief Wesley Hock, reported one person had died during the evacuation efforts. No further information was immediately available.
Evacuation orders were lifted for all towns around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. However, around 1:15 p.m., officials said the fire flared up again south of Cambridge, along the border of Furnas and Red Willow counties. Residents of Cambridge were told to be on standby for the evacuation order to be reinstated.
Some roads are closed due to the fire, and where they are open, drivers are urged to use caution due to decreased visibility from smoke and blowing dust.
Anyone who is not a first responder is asked to stay away from the area.
The latest fire blazed across an estimated 47,000 acres, starting near the Kansas state line and extending north to near the Harry Strunk Lake dam, the Valley Voice newspaper said.
Fire departments from across the region are fighting the fire with assistance from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, which called in Nebraska National Guard units including a hand crew, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and several ground support trucks.
Residents of surrounding communities -- including people from Arapahoe, whose homes were threatened in a wildfire earlier this month -- stepped in to provide food and shelter for those evacuating their homes.
Arapahoe Public Schools served as one location where evacuees were provided with food, water and cots to stay the night.
Many of those who evacuated were able to take only valuables as they fled their homes.
Steve Ervin, a longtime Cambridge resident, grabbed photos, prescriptions and a few antiques and other sentimental items to take with him.