Latest Lincoln Railyard manager out after two months on job

The Railyard’s revolving door of managers spun even faster this summer.

Two months after HeyMike — started by The Bay's Mike Smith — took the event organizing job, it’s cutting ties with the West Haymarket entertainment space.

“I’ve got a ton of impactful and time-consuming commitments I’m responsible for here already,” Smith said in a text late Thursday. “I don’t have the capacity or bandwidth to give this job or the tenants what this needs for it to be fully successful.”

And with that, HeyMike will be the third company in five years to have formerly managed the venue, which opened in 2014 just across the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Railyard owners WRK Real Estate and Chief Industries hired Comcast subsidiary Spectra to manage the area in 2017 and, two years later, it gave the job to Lincoln-based digital marketer Hurrdat.

Smith started The Bay as a skate park and has since turned it into an arts space, outreach center, digital lab and food pantry. He’s also traveled the country as a motivational speaker, talking to thousands of students in person and millions more through his video series.