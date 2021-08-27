Latest Lincoln Railyard manager out after two months on job

The Railyard’s revolving door of managers spun even faster this summer.
Two months after HeyMike — started by The Bay's Mike Smith — took the event organizing job, it’s cutting ties with the West Haymarket entertainment space.
“I’ve got a ton of impactful and time-consuming commitments I’m responsible for here already,” Smith said in a text late Thursday. “I don’t have the capacity or bandwidth to give this job or the tenants what this needs for it to be fully successful.”
And with that, HeyMike will be the third company in five years to have formerly managed the venue, which opened in 2014 just across the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Railyard owners WRK Real Estate and Chief Industries hired Comcast subsidiary Spectra to manage the area in 2017 and, two years later, it gave the job to Lincoln-based digital marketer Hurrdat.
Smith started The Bay as a skate park and has since turned it into an arts space, outreach center, digital lab and food pantry. He’s also traveled the country as a motivational speaker, talking to thousands of students in person and millions more through his video series.
When he was tapped in June to manage The Railyard, he was eager to revitalize the space, he said; several original tenants had left, citing high rent, and some sued over the spending of lease payments on maintenance and events.
The space swarms with Husker basketball and football fans during gamedays, but struggles on others. Smith pledged to try to inject consistent vibrancy to benefit the tenants ringing The Railyard.
“It just doesn’t have to be Friday or Saturday nights when people are going there,” he said at the time. “We want to make it a place that is activated during the other days. It’s all about revenue.”
He still believes in The Railyard, he said Thursday, but he couldn’t muster the full-time energy and attention it requires.
“I don't have that to give right now,” he said in his text. “I wish everyone the best down there.”
HeyMike’s departure was 100% his decision, Smith said, although Will Scott of WRK called it mutual.
HeyMike’s role in The Railyard will end effective Aug. 31, Scott said in an email; its online calendar lists no events after Aug. 30.
Scott cited several successful events hosted during HeyMike’s management, including those connected to the National High School Finals Rodeo, National High School Athletic Coaches Association meetings and the return of the Railyard Rims basketball tournament.
The space’s owners are “working with a number of community partners to formulate a new plan for The Railyard,” he said, though he provided no details or timeline.
They’re also tracking the pandemic and the health department’s guidelines for large gatherings, he said, calling the health of the community and Railyard visitors the most important consideration.
“That said, we expect The Railyard to continue to serve as a community gathering place, even if events aren’t being held.”
