Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents

Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident.
According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.
The main takeaways from the nation's latest official head count.
On a percentage basis, the increase was about 0.2%, which was half the national growth rate of 0.4%. Nebraska ranked in the middle of states, with the 25th-best growth rate for 2022.
The state has now added more than 6,400 people since the 2020 official Census was completed.
The latest estimates continue a trend of slowing growth that started before the coronavirus pandemic.
The state had averaged adding at least 10,000 residents annually up until 2018, when the growth started to decline, falling to 8,500, then 7,000, then 5,000 in 2020, which at the time was the lowest annual growth since 1989.
Much of the growth in the U.S. was concentrated in the South and West. Texas had the most growth in actual numbers, adding nearly 471,000 people, while Florida was second. Florida had the highest percentage growth, at 1.9%. Other states with strong percentage growth included South Carolina, Idaho, Texas and South Dakota.
California lost more than 113,000 residents, in what was the biggest annual decline behind New York's more than 180,000-resident loss.
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents.
Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates.
Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of
densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers
moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was
on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be
close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates. You may also like: Most rural counties in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Johnson County
- Population: 5,118
- Born in Nebraska: 3,691 (72.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,210 (23.6% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.5%), West (6.9%)
- Born in another country: 157 (3.07% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.82%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.21%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. York County
- Population: 13,671
- Born in Nebraska: 9,887 (72.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,472 (25.4% of population)
--- Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.0%), West (7.9%)
- Born in another country: 216 (1.58% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (0.80%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Lincoln County
- Population: 35,042
- Born in Nebraska: 25,343 (72.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 8,494 (24.2% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.7%), West (10.1%)
- Born in another country: 1,064 (3.04% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (1.85%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Gosper County
- Population: 2,001
- Born in Nebraska: 1,460 (73.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 484 (24.2% of population)
--- Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (2.2%), South (3.7%), West (8.1%)
- Born in another country: 57 (2.85% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Harlan County
- Population: 3,380
- Born in Nebraska: 2,470 (73.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 800 (23.7% of population)
--- Midwest (13.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.1%), West (7.6%)
- Born in another country: 97 (2.87% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.39%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.07%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Nebraska's climate has warmed by 2.03° F since 1970
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Thomas County
- Population: 586
- Born in Nebraska: 430 (73.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 147 (25.1% of population)
--- Midwest (15.5%), Northeast (0.0%), South (4.9%), West (4.6%)
- Born in another country: 6 (1.02% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#44. Platte County
- Population: 33,250
- Born in Nebraska: 24,399 (73.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,122 (15.4% of population)
--- Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (4.8%)
- Born in another country: 3,428 (10.31% of population)
--- Africa (0.21%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (9.24%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Brown County
- Population: 2,887
- Born in Nebraska: 2,123 (73.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 645 (22.3% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.4%), West (7.5%)
- Born in another country: 99 (3.43% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (2.01%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#42. Burt County
- Population: 6,503
- Born in Nebraska: 4,794 (73.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,602 (24.6% of population)
--- Midwest (15.9%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.1%), West (4.9%)
- Born in another country: 68 (1.05% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Thayer County
- Population: 5,000
- Born in Nebraska: 3,696 (73.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,266 (25.3% of population)
--- Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.8%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 31 (0.62% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.46%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.04%)
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hayes County
- Population: 889
- Born in Nebraska: 658 (74.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 181 (20.4% of population)
--- Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (0.2%), South (2.6%), West (8.5%)
- Born in another country: 45 (5.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (5.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Franklin County
- Population: 2,970
- Born in Nebraska: 2,209 (74.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 725 (24.4% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.4%), West (8.5%)
- Born in another country: 26 (0.88% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.30%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Seward County
- Population: 17,217
- Born in Nebraska: 12,839 (74.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,038 (23.5% of population)
--- Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (4.0%), West (6.2%)
- Born in another country: 199 (1.16% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Nuckolls County
- Population: 4,204
- Born in Nebraska: 3,138 (74.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 985 (23.4% of population)
--- Midwest (14.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.7%), West (4.9%)
- Born in another country: 67 (1.59% of population)
--- Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.86%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.17%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Adams County
- Population: 31,541
- Born in Nebraska: 23,575 (74.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,035 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.2%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 1,843 (5.84% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.15%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (4.41%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.10%)
You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Nebraska
Pixabay
#35. Buffalo County
- Population: 49,594
- Born in Nebraska: 37,205 (75.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 9,928 (20.0% of population)
--- Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.1%), West (6.5%)
- Born in another country: 2,254 (4.54% of population)
--- Africa (0.31%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (2.60%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#34. Hooker County
- Population: 741
- Born in Nebraska: 557 (75.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 181 (24.4% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (9.4%)
- Born in another country: 3 (0.40% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Jefferson County
- Population: 7,102
- Born in Nebraska: 5,364 (75.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,517 (21.4% of population)
--- Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.3%), West (5.3%)
- Born in another country: 215 (3.03% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (2.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Holt County
- Population: 10,123
- Born in Nebraska: 7,665 (75.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,139 (21.1% of population)
--- Midwest (11.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.1%), West (6.9%)
- Born in another country: 235 (2.32% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Webster County
- Population: 3,497
- Born in Nebraska: 2,653 (75.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 810 (23.2% of population)
--- Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (2.7%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 17 (0.49% of population)
--- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.06%)
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Gage County
- Population: 21,548
- Born in Nebraska: 16,465 (76.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,535 (21.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.5%), West (5.5%)
- Born in another country: 423 (1.96% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (1.23%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.06%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Grant County
- Population: 691
- Born in Nebraska: 528 (76.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 144 (20.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (4.5%), South (1.3%), West (8.8%)
- Born in another country: 15 (2.17% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (1.88%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Arthur County
- Population: 439
- Born in Nebraska: 338 (77.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 96 (21.9% of population)
--- Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (1.4%), West (8.2%)
- Born in another country: 5 (1.14% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#27. Clay County
- Population: 6,193
- Born in Nebraska: 4,784 (77.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,144 (18.5% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (2.4%), West (7.0%)
- Born in another country: 236 (3.81% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (3.49%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Stanton County
- Population: 5,946
- Born in Nebraska: 4,623 (77.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,133 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (2.1%), South (2.0%), West (3.8%)
- Born in another country: 186 (3.13% of population)
--- Africa (0.25%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (2.47%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cuming County
- Population: 8,882
- Born in Nebraska: 6,960 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,344 (15.1% of population)
--- Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.3%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 553 (6.23% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (6.01%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Kearney County
- Population: 6,588
- Born in Nebraska: 5,164 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,140 (17.3% of population)
--- Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (3.7%), West (5.3%)
- Born in another country: 244 (3.70% of population)
--- Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (2.69%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Phelps County
- Population: 9,050
- Born in Nebraska: 7,110 (78.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,689 (18.7% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.6%), West (4.8%)
- Born in another country: 187 (2.07% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.01%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.86%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Frontier County
- Population: 2,636
- Born in Nebraska: 2,075 (78.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 542 (20.6% of population)
--- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.6%), West (8.0%)
- Born in another country: 19 (0.72% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Custer County
- Population: 10,788
- Born in Nebraska: 8,516 (78.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,016 (18.7% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (3.1%), West (5.9%)
- Born in another country: 222 (2.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.05%)
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Saunders County
- Population: 21,356
- Born in Nebraska: 16,896 (79.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,071 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (10.7%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.1%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 219 (1.03% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Rock County
- Population: 1,430
- Born in Nebraska: 1,140 (79.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 279 (19.5% of population)
--- Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.2%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 4 (0.28% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Pierce County
- Population: 7,132
- Born in Nebraska: 5,700 (79.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,307 (18.3% of population)
--- Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.9%), West (4.7%)
- Born in another country: 99 (1.39% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Antelope County
- Population: 6,315
- Born in Nebraska: 5,091 (80.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,065 (16.9% of population)
--- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.9%), South (3.8%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 115 (1.82% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#16. Logan County
- Population: 896
- Born in Nebraska: 728 (81.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 151 (16.9% of population)
--- Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (2.9%), South (0.9%), West (7.7%)
- Born in another country: 17 (1.90% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (1.56%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Hamilton County
- Population: 9,219
- Born in Nebraska: 7,497 (81.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,571 (17.0% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.0%), West (5.7%)
- Born in another country: 130 (1.41% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (1.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.03%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Polk County
- Population: 5,208
- Born in Nebraska: 4,237 (81.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 770 (14.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.7%), West (5.2%)
- Born in another country: 187 (3.59% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.94%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Wheeler County
- Population: 689
- Born in Nebraska: 565 (82.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 119 (17.3% of population)
--- Midwest (11.3%), Northeast (1.0%), South (1.5%), West (3.5%)
- Born in another country: 5 (0.73% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Loup County
- Population: 690
- Born in Nebraska: 569 (82.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 98 (14.2% of population)
--- Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (0.4%), South (0.6%), West (5.2%)
- Born in another country: 23 (3.33% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.33%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Garfield County
- Population: 2,081
- Born in Nebraska: 1,719 (82.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 347 (16.7% of population)
--- Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.4%), West (7.4%)
- Born in another country: 15 (0.72% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Fillmore County
- Population: 5,542
- Born in Nebraska: 4,600 (83.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 861 (15.5% of population)
--- Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (1.9%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 80 (1.44% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.07%)
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Valley County
- Population: 4,100
- Born in Nebraska: 3,419 (83.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 620 (15.1% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.5%), West (3.7%)
- Born in another country: 58 (1.41% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.88%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Merrick County
- Population: 7,826
- Born in Nebraska: 6,543 (83.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,011 (12.9% of population)
--- Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.1%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 270 (3.45% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (2.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Greeley County
- Population: 2,361
- Born in Nebraska: 1,975 (83.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 329 (13.9% of population)
--- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.1%), West (4.2%)
- Born in another country: 31 (1.31% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Butler County
- Population: 7,997
- Born in Nebraska: 6,753 (84.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,061 (13.3% of population)
--- Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.2%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 168 (2.10% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (1.73%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Nebraska
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#5. Howard County
- Population: 6,428
- Born in Nebraska: 5,438 (84.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 821 (12.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.6%), West (4.5%)
- Born in another country: 107 (1.66% of population)
--- Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. McPherson County
- Population: 420
- Born in Nebraska: 358 (85.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 60 (14.3% of population)
--- Midwest (9.5%), Northeast (0.0%), South (0.7%), West (4.0%)
- Born in another country: 2 (0.48% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Boone County
- Population: 5,228
- Born in Nebraska: 4,481 (85.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 685 (13.1% of population)
--- Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.1%), West (5.0%)
- Born in another country: 52 (0.99% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Nance County
- Population: 3,525
- Born in Nebraska: 3,025 (85.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 478 (13.6% of population)
--- Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (1.3%), South (2.8%), West (4.5%)
- Born in another country: 22 (0.62% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Sherman County
- Population: 3,015
- Born in Nebraska: 2,634 (87.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 328 (10.9% of population)
--- Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (0.8%), South (1.2%), West (4.2%)
- Born in another country: 49 (1.63% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.