Lincoln could be in for late-March winter weather on Sunday, with snow projections spanning from one to four inches, according to the National Weather Service.

While starting off as precipitation late Saturday night, colder temperatures will usher in a switch from rain to snow.

Lancaster County is one of many southeast Nebraska counties under a winter weather advisory, which is set to be in effect from 4-10 a.m. Sunday. The greater Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are slated to be hit, according to NWS.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions where snowfall accumulates, according to NWS.

The winter weather should be a one-off, though, as temperatures in Lincoln are expected to climb back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.

