Lincoln could be in for late-March winter weather on Sunday, with snow projections spanning from one to four inches, according to the National Weather Service.
While starting off as precipitation late Saturday night, colder temperatures will usher in a switch from rain to snow.
Lancaster County is one of many southeast Nebraska counties under a winter weather advisory, which is set to be in effect from 4-10 a.m. Sunday. The greater Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are slated to be hit, according to NWS.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions where snowfall accumulates, according to NWS.
The winter weather should be a one-off, though, as temperatures in Lincoln are expected to climb back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.
A snowstorm slammed the southern half of Nebraska. A look at cars stuck on the main roads along with people pushing them out and snowplows trying to keep up with the heavy snow.
Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska
A lone pedestrian walks on Centennial Mall on Thursday after an overnight snowfall in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
McPhee Elementary School custodian Lou Damm uses a leaf blower to remove snow from the steps of the school on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Footprints in the snow as bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Holiday decorations covered in snow during bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, on North 33rd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A United States Postal Service worker delivers mail as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Hamilton Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cling to a rooftop as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Parker Street in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost clings to a door with a holiday wreath as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket a home on North 32nd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car fishtails as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket 32nd and Hamilton Streets in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snowplow removes snow on F Street on Thursday after it snowed 1.5 inches overnight.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blowing in central Lincoln on Thursday after an overnight storm.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car moves along 17th Street on Thursday after a 1.5 inch snowfall overnight in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tara Cunningham, a nail technician at Black Diamond Salon in downtown Kearney, scoops about 3 inches of snow from the sidewalk around her business early Thursday.
MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB
Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east toward Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east towards Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plows clear the snow off of runways and taxiways at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews deice a Delta Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow drift on I-80 near Chappell, Nebraska, on Thursday.
Kenneth Ferriera
Plows drive from the Iowa side to Nebraska to clear snow off of westbound I-80 after it was closed in both directions when winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
