Last splash: Hundreds of dogs get the final swim at Star City Shores Sunday

Star City Shores wasn't filled with its normal sounds of children shrieking as they went down the slides or splashed around in the water.

Instead, Sunday night's swimmers had four legs, fur, tails and loud barks.

Pups from across the Lincoln area cooled down at the Lincoln pool for the 14th annual dog splash Sunday evening.

Dogs — small and large alike — played fetch in the lap lanes, showed off their favorite tricks in the shallow areas and shook off on the pool deck.

The pool had a limit of 300 dogs, and was close to meeting that goal just 30 minutes after opening.

Among the masses was Martha Jane, a 5-year-old retired racing greyhound with only three legs.

Her owner, Andi Hart, adopted Martha Jane following an accident during her final race in February 2020, which led to a broken leg that never healed correctly.

The missing leg hasn't slowed Martha Jane at all, Hart said, but her love for water is minimal.

“I love this. Even though she doesn’t like the water, I love seeing all the other dogs," Hart said. "There’s a lot of fun chaos here, but no bad chaos.”

This was Hart's first year at the dog splash, which she attended with a group of five people and their greyhounds who also belong to the Heartland Adoption and Omaha Greyhound Lovers groups.

Participants paid $10 per dog and two handlers 8 years and older. Dogs were allowed to roam free while swimming, but were required to be leashed outside of the water. Handlers could wade knee-deep while playing with their dogs.

The event — sponsored by Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club — marks the end of the pool season, as Lincoln Public Schools students return to school Monday.

Another pup, Paddington "Paddy," a labradoodle celebrating his first birthday, had his first real experience in the water Sunday, which he handled with grace, according to his owner, Emily Kazyak.

"It's so cute," she said. "It's great that Lincoln and the public pools do this for us. We're just very thankful for it."