Large tornado spotted in southwest Nebraska, marking start of stormy evening

Forecasters said residents should monitor forecasts and consider securing anything that could be damaged by high winds before going to bed.

Ahead of the line of storms, isolated thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm possibly packing 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail was moving through Frontier County in southwest Nebraska.

Forecasters said large hail will be possible within storms that develop ahead of the line, with a tornado or two possible primarily across southwest Nebraska. That part of the state is included in an enhanced risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service.

A storm in northwest Kansas on Wednesday morning produced tennis ball-sized hail that reportedly busted the windshield of a storm chaser's vehicle not far from Goodland.

Storms on Wednesday could also produce heavy rain, with up to 3 inches possible in some areas. The long-range forecast includes the possibility of more heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Lincoln, highs will drop from the 80s on Wednesday to 75 on Thursday and into the 60s by Friday.

