Large tornado spotted in southwest Nebraska, marking start of stormy evening
Large tornado spotted in southwest Nebraska, marking start of stormy evening

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

6 p.m. update: Isolated storms in southwest and western Nebraska prompted a series of tornado warnings covering Chase, Dundy, Hayes, Hitchcock, Red Willow and Sioux counties on Wednesday afternoon.

Storm chasers shared photos of a large tornado between Benkelman and Max in Dundy County. The Omaha World-Herald reported that the tornado snapped telephone poles and trees, but remained in a rural area.

Other confirmed tornadoes were reported south of Culbertson in southwest Nebraska and south of Harrison in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Earlier story:

A spring mostly void of severe weather could change Wednesday evening.

Residents from border to border in Nebraska should keep an eye on conditions, forecasters said, with the severe weather threat extending into the eastern part of the state by the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Already Wednesday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm watch was posted for much of western Nebraska. Forecasters expect that storms that form there late Wednesday afternoon could congeal into a dangerous line that could race across the state throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The primary threat will be high winds of up to 75 mph.

Models indicate that the line of storms could move at 40-50 mph, possibly reaching the Lincoln area after midnight.

Forecasters said residents should monitor forecasts and consider securing anything that could be damaged by high winds before going to bed.

Ahead of the line of storms, isolated thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm possibly packing 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail was moving through Frontier County in southwest Nebraska.

Forecasters said large hail will be possible within storms that develop ahead of the line, with a tornado or two possible primarily across southwest Nebraska. That part of the state is included in an enhanced risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service.

A storm in northwest Kansas on Wednesday morning produced tennis ball-sized hail that reportedly busted the windshield of a storm chaser's vehicle not far from Goodland.

Storms on Wednesday could also produce heavy rain, with up to 3 inches possible in some areas. The long-range forecast includes the possibility of more heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Lincoln, highs will drop from the 80s on Wednesday to 75 on Thursday and into the 60s by Friday. 

