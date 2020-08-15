You are the owner of this article.
Lane and street closures for two projects begin Monday
Lane and street closures for two projects begin Monday

Temporary lane and street closures for two water line repair projects will begin Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. 

The northbound lanes on North 70th Street between North Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for water line and street repairs. This work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 28.

South 48th Street between A and Randolph streets will also be closed for installation of a new water main. That project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 4.

Access to Lefler Middle School will be allowed from the south only, but all access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Travelers are encourages to seek alternate routes, and digital message signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

