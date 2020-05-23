Lancaster Event Center reviewing latest state health measures ahead of planned rodeo finals

"We're hoping there are some more businesses out there who want to help us," Dickerson said. "And we believe we can help them."

From the day it was first announced, the rodeo's move to Lincoln has been billed as a big win for the city and the event center. But no one could have predicted what hit earlier this year.

The pandemic and ongoing measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 could mean no public ticket sales for the rodeo, but Dickerson expects almost all of the contestants who qualify to show up, except for those from outside the U.S.

She's heard from only a few vendors who have indicated plans to opt out of the rodeo's big trade show, something she considers a positive sign.

Organizers are planning as if the latest rules announced will be what apply in July but are hoping that they're hearing about loosened restrictions a month from now.

The new covered grandstand constructed for the rodeo is nearly complete, officials said, and the campsites are ready for the event that is booked in Lincoln four of the next eight years.

But the first one will be more memorable than anyone could have imagined.

Said Dickerson: "Even in a global pandemic, we'll make it happen.”

