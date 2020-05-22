Lancaster Event Center reviewing latest state allowing rodeo ahead of planned rodeo finals

Lancaster Event Center staff will parse the state's latest restriction changes to determine whether the National High School Finals Rodeo can carry on in July as planned.
Event Center Managing Director Amy Dickerson said Thursday they were examining what Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision to allow rodeos nearly everywhere in the state next month would mean for the coveted national event.
Before the pandemic hit, the Event Center had expected to draw over 1,600 competitors and their families from across the U.S., Canada and Australia when it opened its rodeo in July.
High school students have begun to compete in qualifying events, and her staff continues to prepare the facilities for them, she said.
Dickerson said she planned to notify the National High School Rodeo Association in early June whether the event could proceed.
Contractually, the center's obligated to carry on unless both the association and the Event Center agreed to changes or state restrictions prohibited it, she said.
Preparing to host the first of four scheduled rodeo championships in the next eight years had already made 2020 an unprecedented year for the Event Center, Dickerson said.
But with the pandemic creating an unanticipated need for more cleaning and disinfection at the Event Center and discouraging some people from helping out, the center needs volunteers and sponsors now more than ever, she said.
Dickerson remains optimistic, she said.
"Even in a global pandemic, we make it happen.”
