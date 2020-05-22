You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster Event Center reviewing latest state allowing rodeo ahead of planned rodeo finals
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster Event Center reviewing latest state allowing rodeo ahead of planned rodeo finals

Lancaster Event Center work, 7.16

A general view of new campgrounds built for the National High School Final Rodeo coming to the Lancaster Event Center next year.

 Journal Star file photo

Lancaster Event Center staff will parse the state's latest restriction changes to determine whether the National High School Finals Rodeo can carry on in July as planned.

Event Center Managing Director Amy Dickerson said Thursday they were examining what Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision to allow rodeos nearly everywhere in the state next month would mean for the coveted national event.

Lancaster Event Center grows up, prepares for its biggest event in National High School Finals Rodeo

Before the pandemic hit, the Event Center had expected to draw over 1,600 competitors and their families from across the U.S., Canada and Australia when it opened its rodeo in July.

High school students have begun to compete in qualifying events, and her staff continues to prepare the facilities for them, she said.

Dickerson said she planned to notify the National High School Rodeo Association in early June whether the event could proceed. 

Contractually, the center's obligated to carry on unless both the association and the Event Center agreed to changes or state restrictions prohibited it, she said. 

Preparing to host the first of four scheduled rodeo championships in the next eight years had already made 2020 an unprecedented year for the Event Center, Dickerson said. 

But with the pandemic creating an unanticipated need for more cleaning and disinfection at the Event Center and discouraging some people from helping out, the center needs volunteers and sponsors now more than ever, she said. 

Dickerson remains optimistic, she said. 

"Even in a global pandemic, we make it happen.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News