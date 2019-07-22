The public recycling drop-off site located at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., will close permanently Monday because of event center expansion. The city is working to find a replacement for the closed site.
Residents who use the site are encouraged to sign up for curbside recycling from their garbage collector or use one of the following locations:
* Russ’s Market, 63rd Street and Platte Avenue.
* Labor Temple, 4625 Y St.
* Lincoln East High School, 70th and A streets, Seacrest Field parking lot.