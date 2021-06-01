Lancaster Event Center prepping for 30,000 visitors ahead of National High School Finals Rodeo

It was a year ago this week when the Lancaster Event Center got the news it hoped to avoid at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: the National High School Finals Rodeo would not come to Lincoln in 2020.

Twelve months later, staff at the fairgrounds are working tirelessly to prepare for the rodeo’s delayed arrival. The countdown is on for July 18-24, when 1,700 competitors and their families will converge on Lincoln for the first time.

Hoyt Kraeger, a former National High School Finals Rodeo participant and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, is among those checking off a long to-do list in his role as business development manager for the event center.

As an intern in 2016, Kraeger was among those who helped design the bid that landed the rodeo in Lincoln for the first time. Now, after spending parts of five years working to bring the event to his home state, Kraeger and others want to make certain the city is prepared to welcome more visitors than at any point since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to make sure people aren’t surprised,” he said.