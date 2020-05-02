Lancaster Event Center opens expanded campground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lancaster Event Center announced Friday that its expanded year-round campground is now open.

The site has grown to 320 gravel or grass sites that offer 30- or 50-amp electric service and seasonal water service. The Event Center's fairgrounds has also added free access to laundry machines, high-speed wireless internet service and discounted sewer pump and/or winter water fill services in addition to the existing shower room, single dump station and vehicle washing area.

The Event Center said in a news release that the year-round campground is designed to serve the fairgrounds’ many horse and livestock events as well as offer an option for extended stays for traveling workers. Shorter stays up to two weeks are also available without an application.

The campgrounds will grow to a total of 1,284 campsites, with 964 sites being completed by July at the back of the 160-acre fairgrounds. The additional sites on the eastern side of the fairgrounds will be run as a national event campground for facility-wide events such as the National High School Finals Rodeo and the Family Motor Coach Association International Convention.

Anyone interested in staying at the campground can reserve online at LancasterEventCenter.org and choose their options including daily, weekly and monthly rates.

