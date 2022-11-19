Lancaster Event Center awarded $5 million to help with pandemic recovery

The Lancaster Event Center will get up to $5 million from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development as part of $335 million in state and federal relief dollars being doled out to communities hurt by the pandemic.

The grant is part of LB1024, dubbed the Economic Recovery Act and signed into law this year, which included money to help underserved areas in Omaha, Lincoln and rural Nebraska.

Of the $335 million, about $250 million is federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and the remainder comes from Nebraska’s general fund, cash reserve and a coronavirus capital projects fund.

As part of LB1024, the state created the County Agricultural Society Program, a grant program for a county agricultural society in a primary class city. Lincoln is the only primary class city in the state.

Amy Dickerson, managing director of the Lancaster Event Center, said officials are still working out the details of when and how the grant money can be spent, but generally it is designed to replace revenue lost because of the pandemic in deferred maintenance, as well as operational and capital projects.

During hearings on LB1024, the event center submitted a list of $20 million in updates and maintenance needed because of the pandemic, she said.

“It’s not been a smooth road for us coming out of the pandemic,” Dickerson said.

Because of the pandemic, some events are no longer happening or have been reduced in size, including some affected by high gas prices. For instance, those high prices can make hauling horse trailers across the country to an event prohibitive, she said.

“So these funds are really important to help us catch up,” she said, and will help keep the event center competitive with national fairgrounds.

The Lancaster County Ag Society is grateful to the senators from across the state who made it possible to get the grant, she said.

“It’s really neat we are recognized as a state impact fairgrounds.”

The event center also got a $650,000 grant from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help it pay for the capital investments made for the National High School Finals Rodeo, which was supposed to come for the first time in 2020, but was moved because of the pandemic. The event center did host the event in 2021 and it is set to return to Lincoln in 2026.