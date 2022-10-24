Lancaster County wildfires caused untold damage, but area farmers prevented more, sheriff says

Though the full extent of the damage caused by a pair of Sunday wildfires in southern Lancaster County remained unclear Monday morning, officials emphasized that the quick actions of scores of firefighters and area farmers prevented further devastation.

The fires — one near Firth and the other south of the Olive Creek Lake State Recreation Area — swept through parts of southern Lancaster County for much of Sunday afternoon, injuring two firefighters, destroying at least three homes and prompting evacuation orders that lasted into Monday.

"Farmers in the area did a great job of, on their own, getting into tractors, getting their discs out and creating firebreaks around residences in that area," Sheriff Terry Wagner said at the news conference, where he appeared alongside representatives from the county board, the county engineering office and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.

"It speaks volumes for the volunteers, of the farmers, knowing what to do and just doing it," the sheriff added. "It wasn't organized at all. But it was well-orchestrated."

Officials estimated at least 100 farmers mobilized Sunday afternoon — before and after officials asked residents to use irrigation pivots to battle the blaze.

"Due to the hard work of all of those people, lives were saved and property was saved," Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr said, thanking dispatchers, out-of-county responders and every fire agency in Lancaster County for their efforts Sunday.

The worst of the damage came from the fire nearest Olive Creek Lake, which burned a six-square-mile area in the county's southwestern corner between Southwest 100th and Southwest 86th streets from Gage Road to Panama Road, Capt. Mike Scriven said.

The other fire, nearest Firth, was contained by 6 p.m.

Two firefighters — both of whom were volunteers with the Crete Fire Department — were injured after the flames rolled over a ditch they stood in as they fought the Olive Creek Lake fire, Wagner said.

One of the two was burned in the incident and was later taken to a local hospital. Wagner did not offer an update on his condition Monday.

Officials did not offer damage estimates Monday morning, but Scriven said at least three homes and several outbuildings were burned. No civilian injuries were reported.

County engineers worked overnight to inspect bridges in the area, all of which were cleared for travel.

It's unclear how many county residents had to flee north Sunday afternoon, officials said. Lincoln Southwest High School opened its doors as an evacuation center, but only one family had taken refuge there when Wagner stopped by the school at 8 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff said.

LPS has an agreement in place with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency that allows the agency to use school buildings in case of emergencies.

Southwest was chosen Sunday because of its proximity to the evacuation zones. It’s also the district’s designated reunification site, where parents and students can reconnect in case of disaster at another school.

The Lancaster County Event Center allowed area farmers to use its northeast Lincoln facility to house livestock overnight. Scriven said at least 70 head of livestock had been relocated to the fairgrounds. And at least a dozen dogs were rescued and taken to the Capital Humane Society.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency declared a disaster at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Director Jim Davidsaver said. The declaration allowed local authorities to request help from state or federal agencies — including water drops from state aircrafts — but Davidsaver said those resources weren't available Sunday evening.

The fire was fueled by exceptionally dry conditions, unseasonably warm temperatures and a ceaseless wind.

A red flag warning had been in effect for central and eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service said winds from the south gusted as high as 55 mph.

That same wind may have spared the area from lingering air quality issues.

Sean Flowerday, a Lancaster County commissioner, said air readings were deemed acceptable soon after the fire was contained at around 9 p.m. Sunday. He indicated the high winds played a role in the quick dispersing of air particles.

At least 120 firefighters from 19 agencies responded to the fire, officials said Monday. And close to 50 law enforcement officers from Wagner's office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saline County Sheriff's Office were also deployed.

"It came together so quick," Flowerday said. "That was really the amazing part of all this was that everyone showed up so quickly to try to address this pretty massive issue that, frankly, could have been a lot worse."

The State Fire Marshal Agency will investigate the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

The sheriff cleared area residents to return to their homes at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, but the area remained restricted to nonresidents as authorities worked to clear debris from roadways, wrangle loose livestock and make sense of one of the largest wildfires Lancaster County has seen in its history.

"Not in my memory," said Wagner, who has been sheriff since 1994. "I don't remember a fire of this magnitude occurring."