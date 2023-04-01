Ahead of Lincoln's primary election on Tuesday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen offered a reminder that early ballots must be received in his office by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

As of midday on Friday, his office had only received 19,000 of the 34,000 ballots.

The primary election will determine the top two candidates in a three-way race for Lincoln's mayor and the candidates who will advance in contests to represent four City Council districts. Races for Lincoln Public Schools' Board of Education and the Airport Authority are also on the ballot.

Voters are reminded that early vote ballots cannot be returned at polling places on Election Day.

For those who have not submitted their ballots yet, Wiltgen said the best method is to drop them at the box in front of the Election Commissioner's Office, 601 N. 46th St. The drop box is available 24 hours a day.

Voters who request an early vote ballot and attempt to vote at their polling place on Election Day will have to fill out a provisional ballot, which will not be counted until several days after the election.

Questions? Call the election office at 402-441-7311. To check the status of early ballots, go to https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

