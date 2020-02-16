Lancaster County to repurpose business loan program for housing rehab effort

As many as 16 homes of moderate to low-income Lancaster County residents could receive $25,000 in repair work under a repurposed economic development program.

Lancaster County received money from the state in the 1980s to spur economic growth in the county outside its biggest city, Lincoln, by offering business expansion loans, according to Lancaster County Budget and Fiscal Officer Dennis Meyer.

But businesses who inquired about the loan program often turned to private financing instead because the low-interest loans came with requirements that the expansion would create and maintain a certain number of jobs over a specific time, he said.

"There's a lot of red tape you had to deal with," Meyer said.

Prairieland Dairy received the last loan under the program in 2012 and finished paying back the $100,000 the county lent it in the last two years, he said.

So, currently, the county has about $400,000 in the account, and recently, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development informed county officials they must use the money by June 30 or return it.

Officials from the Southeast Economic Development District pitched county commissioners to redirect the money to rehabbing owner-occupied homes.