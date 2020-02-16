Lancaster County to repurpose business loan program for housing rehab effort

As many as 16 homes of moderate to low-income Lancaster County residents could receive $25,000 in repair work under a repurposed economic development program.
Lancaster County received money from the state in the 1980s to spur economic growth in the county outside its biggest city, Lincoln, by offering business expansion loans, according to Lancaster County Budget and Fiscal Officer Dennis Meyer.
But businesses who inquired about the loan program often turned to private financing instead because the low-interest loans came with requirements that the expansion would create and maintain a certain number of jobs over a specific time, he said.
"There's a lot of red tape you had to deal with," Meyer said.
Prairieland Dairy received the last loan under the program in 2012 and finished paying back the $100,000 the county lent it in the last two years, he said.
So, currently, the county has about $400,000 in the account, and recently, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development informed county officials they must use the money by June 30 or return it.
Officials from the Southeast Economic Development District pitched county commissioners to redirect the money to rehabbing owner-occupied homes.
The grants pay for the work at a home where the occupant makes 80% or less than the median area income, according to Southeast Economic Development District officials.
For example, a family of four with a household income of less than $64,300 would qualify for a grant.
Foundation improvements, grading work, siding replacement and work on roofs, gutters, windows, mechanical replacement, along with state and local housing code compliance efforts, can be paid for by the funds.
The organization has overseen 1,200 home rehabilitation projects in a number of Nebraska cities that aimed the dollars at improving their housing stock.
In Fairbury, 18% of the homes have been repaired using the money in the last few years, Jim Warrelman, the organization's housing program manager, told the board.
District officials try to use local contractors as much as possible with the projects, he said.
Repair work paid for by the grants can extend the life of a home by 20 years, and projects often spur neighboring homeowners to renovate their homes, Warrelman said.
The Lancaster County Board didn't formally adopt the program Thursday, but with a consensus among commissioners, directed the County Attorney's Office to draft the program's outline.
The program would use a lien placed on the property to ensure that any money used for repairs could be recaptured if the owner sold the home before five years.
"Anything we can do to help homeowners stay in their homes and help property values is a win-win," Commissioner Deb Schorr said.
