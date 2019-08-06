Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, 5-11 p.m.
Rides and Barrel Day
5 p.m. — KX.96 live radio remote.
6:30 p.m. — Lancaster open-class barrel horse races, Pavilion 4.
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Quixotic Cirque Nouveau performers, Carnival area.
6-11 p.m. — Beer zone, sitting area, Austin Blues Barbeque, Lo Lo's food truck, Multi-Purpose Arena.
Daily attractions: Extreme Raptors Show, A to Z Exotic Animal Petting Zoo and Daryl's Racing Pigs.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.