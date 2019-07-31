Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
8 a.m. — 4-H English horse show, Pavilion 4.
9 a.m. — 4-H Cat show, costume contest, Exhibit Hall.
9 a.m.-noon — Poultry judging contest, Pavilion 1.
TBA — 4-H Horse hunter show, hunter equitation, Pavilion 4.
10 a.m. — 4-H Poultry showmanship show, Pavilion 1.
Noon — 4-H Household pet show, animal bingo, Exhibit Hall.
1 p.m. — 4-H Meat goat show, Pavilion 1.
TBA — 4-H, FFA sheep show, Pavilion 1.
After 4:30 p.m. — 4-H Xtreme horse show.
5:30 p.m. — Nate Armstrong, main stage.
6-9 p.m. — Outdoor vendors and food open, Attraction Zone.
6:30 p.m. — 4-H Rabbit breed identification contest, Pavilion 1.
7 p.m. — 4-H Fashion show, Exhibit Hall.
8 p.m. — Shawn Cole with Drunk Monkey, main stage.
Daily attractions: Extreme Raptors Show, Smokey Bear Appearances, Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, Daryl's Racing Pigs, Free Music and Entertainment Series, NoWEAR BMX Stunt Show, Fun at the Farm Zone and Lincoln Area Railway Historical Train Displays.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.