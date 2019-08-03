Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Family Fun Day
8 a.m. — 4-H miniature horse show, Pavilion 4.
8 a.m. — 4-H western horse show 3, Pavilion 4.
8 a.m. — Free 4-H, FFA exhibitors breakfast, Business Center.
8:30 a.m. — 4-H, FFA dairy cattle show, Pavilion 1.
9 a.m. — 4-H dairy, pygmy goat show, Pavilion 1.
11 a.m. — Open dairy cattle show, Pavilion 1.
11 a.m. — Show and Shine Car Show, Parking Lot E.
Noon — 4-H, FFA livestock judging contest, Pavilion 1.
1 p.m. — Lancaster County Super Fair Talent Search, Main Stage.
1 p.m. — 4-H Clover kids show and tell, Lincoln Room.
1:30 p.m. — Registration for kids' big-wheel race, Exhibit Hall. Race at 2 p.m.
2:30 p.m. — Registration for pedal tractor pull, Exhibit Hall. Pull at 3 p.m.
3:30 p.m. — Justin Kane and Talent Show, Main Stage.
4:30 p.m. —Church House Blues Band, Main Stage.
5 p.m. — 4H, FFA elite showmanship contest, Pavilion 1.
4:30 p.m. — Registration: hay hauling contest, Gana Multi-sport Outdoor Arena. Competition begins at 5 p.m.
TBA — 4H horse costume contest, Pavilion 4.
6 p.m. — Free music series, SwitchBak, Main Stage.
Daily attractions: Extreme Raptors Show, Smokey Bear Appearances, Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, Daryl's Racing Pigs, Free Music and Entertainment Series, NoWEAR BMX Stunt Show, Fun at the Farm Zone and Lincoln Area Railway Historical Train Displays.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.