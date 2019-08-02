Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Veterans and Heroes Day — Free Super Fair water bottle for military veterans and active military and heroes, first responders and teachers, while supplies last, at the information booth.
8 a.m. — 4-H rabbit market, breed, fur show, Pavilion 1.
8 a.m. — 4-H horse roping, working ranch show, Pavilion 3.
8 a.m. — 4-H miniature horse show, Pavilion 4.
9 a.m. — 4-H dog obedience and showmanship, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — 4-H, FFA beef show, Pavilion 1.
9 a.m. — 4-H rabbit showmanship, Pavilion 1.
10 a.m. — 4-H horse special-needs show, Pavilion 4.
1 p.m. — Free entertainment: Capital City Dance Shack, Main Stage.
2 p.m. — Free entertainment: Princess and heroes — Jasmine, Cinderella and Spider Man, Main Stage.
3 p.m. — Free entertainment: Wildlife encounters, Main Stage.
4:30 p.m. — Free music series: Frailin' Hearts, Main Stage.
TBA — 4-H horse trail show, Pavilion 4.
TBA — 4-H dog agility show, Exhibit Hall.
TBA — 4-H dog creative kennel contest, Exhibit Hall.
6 p.m. — 4-H, FFA livestock premium auction, Pavilion 1.
6:30 p.m. — 4-H rabbit specialty show, Pavilion 1.
6:45 p.m. — Free music series: B107.3 live DJ, Main Stage.
7 p.m. — Demolition derby, Gana Multisport Outdoor Arena.
9 p.m. — Free music series: The 402 Band, Main Stage.
Daily attractions: Extreme Raptors Show, Smokey Bear appearances, Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, Daryl's Racing Pigs, Free Music and Entertainment Series, NoWEAR BMX Stunt Show, Fun at the Farm Zone and Lincoln Area Railway Historical Train Displays.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.