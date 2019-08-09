Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. — Boer goat open-class show 1, Pavilion 1.
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Missouri Valley Morgan horse show, Pavilion 4.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Lincoln Electric System high-voltage demo, Attraction Zone
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Fun at the Farm Kid Zone, Pavilion 1.
10 a.m.-noon — Swine open-class livestock show, Pavilion 1.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Rabbit open-class livestock show, Pavilion 1.
12-4 p.m. — Southeast Fire Department fire truck near the flagpole.
12:30-4 p.m. — Beef open-class show, Pavilion 1
12:30-10 p.m. — Austin Blues Barbecue near the flagpole.
12:30-11 p.m. — Beer zone and sitting area, Multi-Purpose Arena.
12:30-11 p.m. — State Fire Marshal tips trailer, Multi-Purpose Arena.
1-11 p.m. — Carnival open.
1-5 p.m. — Equipment Rodeo, Attraction Zone, parking lot.
2-5 p.m. — Boer goat open-class show 2, Pavilion 1.
5-7 p.m. — Sheep open-class show, Pavilion 1.
6-8 p.m. — Special K'z clown bubble show.
7 p.m. — Fast track mud drags, Gana Multi-Sport Outdoor Arena.
Daily attractions: Cheerful Eurobungee, A-Z Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, A-Z Pony Rides, Extreme Raptors Show, and Great Parakeet Experience, in the Attraction Zone. Food by Lolo's, flame grilled food and corn dogs, King's funnel cakes and fried food, Attraction Zone.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.