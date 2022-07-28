Lancaster County Super Fair opens 10-day run with family-friendly focus

Lights out at 10 p.m.

The Super Fair has adopted what it says are family-friendly hours for this year, with the fairgrounds closing to guests daily at 10 p.m.

While on the fairgrounds, all youth age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult, officials said.

Last year, a rash of fights prompted organizers to close what was for years billed as a drop-off zone, where teens as young as 13 were allowed to be dropped off and picked up by parents after roaming the fairgrounds unaccompanied.

"It's a safe environment," Event Center Managing Director Amy Dickerson said last year. "But to have 9- to 12-year-olds there by themselves is not a good idea."