Lancaster County Super Fair opens 10-day run with family-friendly focus

BMX stunts, carnival rides and dog shows are among the featured entertainment at the Lancaster County Super Fair, which makes its return on Thursday.
The Super Fair, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, is priding itself as being more family-friendly than ever.
Megan Schafersman, the event center's marketing manager, said the Super Fair continues to grow larger each year, and this year its Family Fun Zone has doubled in size.
"There's just so much fun for everyone of all ages," Schafersman said. "It's just a really great family-fun event."
Daily admission is $3, unless you have picked up a free ticket from area retailers including U-Stop Convenience Shops, Russ's Market, Super Saver and West Gate Bank. Parking is $5 per vehicle each day.
The fair will feature nightly live music, monster truck shows the nights of Aug. 5-6, a cornhole tournament and many other activities for all ages.
One featured activity is the Puppy Pals Show, a comedy dog act that earned a quarterfinal spot on season 15 of "America's Got Talent."
Wesley Williams, host of the show, will be at the fair every day, showing off his four rescue pups and their extraordinary tricks.
Gizmo, Rudy, Bindi and Cash will climb ladders, jump through hoops and do backflips for the crowd. Williams said the act is a universal hit.
"Everybody nowadays loves dogs," Williams said. "These are real live dogs doing real-life stunts that we trained through positive reinforcement. It has appeal for people of all ages."
While Williams has been taking his show all over the country for five years, this will be his Nebraska debut.
"We feel lucky to be here," he said.
FFA and 4-H animal exhibits — featuring more than 5,000 furry, feathery creatures — will also be on display throughout the Super Fair's opening weekend.
Lemon Fresh Day, billed as Nebraska's No. 1 cover band, will wrap up the nightly music series on Aug. 6.
Fairgoers can also participate in an array of competitions, like cookie eating contests and scavenger hunts.
A full schedule is posted at SuperFair.org. New this year is a nightly 10 p.m. closing time.
Schafersman encouraged county residents to enjoy the end-of-summer celebration.
"It's the biggest community event of the summer," she said. "It's kind of like one last hurrah before school starts back up again."
