Lancaster County Super Fair is 'definitely different, but It's still fun'

The Lancaster County Super Fair, regardless of how different it looks this year, gave 11-year-old Vanessa Peterson a purpose during months of not having much to do because of COVID-19.

"This gave me an opportunity to spend time with family and build my skills," said Peterson, who is part of Fusion 4-H’ers. "It makes my grandma happy because she taught me how to sew and all these skills when I was very young, and now I can teach others."

In past years, Peterson proudly modeled her clothing designs in front of judges.

This year, she filmed her modeling in a park to submit as part of the blended virtual and in-person fair. But, she still needed to portray the same confidence while performing in a public place where strangers were able to look on.

"When you're actually at the fair, there are people there helping you. At home, you have to have more help from your family and friends," she said. "It was a new experience for me."

The in-person portion of the fair also looked much different Thursday, with none of the usual extras including rides, carnival games, food stands and entertainers. It seemed that there were more animals on the fairgrounds than people.