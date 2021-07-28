Lancaster County Super Fair gears up to celebrate 150th anniversary — postponed from last year

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the original celebration plans. Last year's Super Fair was a blend of virtual and in-person events, where fairgrounds were closed to the public. There, a handful of 4-H and FFA competitors were socially distanced at the event, and all static entries like photography, cooking and clothing were submitted online to be judged and displayed virtually.

This year, event staff hopes to make up for 2020 by bringing in new events and exhibitions and putting a spotlight on the youth who get to compete in-person this year.

"It'll be back to the full fair experience rather than a diluted version like it was last year," Kraeger said.

More than 700 competitors are expected to show 5,000 exhibits during the 4-H and FFA Open Class and Livestock & Horse show, said Tracy Anderson, an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. The 4-H/FFA events will be available only Thursday through Sunday, after which the animals will be removed.

Judging had already began on Wednesday afternoon for 4-H static exhibitions inside the Lincoln Room, which had held a kids' recreation area just a few days before for the NHSFR.