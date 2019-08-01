Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Kids and Grandparents Day: Free Super Fair tote bag for grandparents and Super Fair frisbee for kids.
8 a.m. — 4-H, FFA swine show, Pavilion 1.
8 a.m. — 4-H Western horse show, groom and care and western showmanship, Pavilion 4.
TBA — 4-H Western horse show, reining and working pleasure, Pavilion 3.
3 p.m. — 4-H bucket calf show, Pavilion 1.
4:30-6 p.m. — Free watermelon feed hosted by Lancaster County Board and Lancaster County Ag Society, Nebraska Lottery shade tent.
TBA after 4:30 p.m. — 4-H horse games: keyhole race, pole bending, Figure 8 stake race and barrel race, Pavilion 4.
5 p.m. -- 4-H llama and alpaca show, Pavilion 1.
5 p.m. — 4-H table setting contest, Exhibit Hall.
5:30 p.m.— 4-H Council chicken dinner fundraiser, Exhibit Hall, Lancaster County Farm Bureau Room.
5:30 p.m. — 4-H rabbit judging contest and Breeder’s Choice show, Pavilion 1.
6 p.m. — Free music series: McKenzie JaLynn Band, Main Stage
7 p.m. — 4-H rabbit pet class, Pavilion 1.
7 p.m. — Figure 8 races, Multisport Outdoor Arena.
9:30 p.m. — Free music series: Evan Bartels, Main Stage.
Daily attractions: Extreme Raptors Show, Smokey Bear, Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, Daryl's Racing Pigs, NoWEAR BMX Stunt Show, Fun at the Farm Kid Zone and Lincoln Area Railway Historical Train Displays.
More information: Superfair.org or 402-441-6545.