Lancaster County Super Fair exhibits connect children with animals from around the world

She was supervising to make sure toddlers didn't cross the rope and stick their hands into the kangaroo exhibit on Saturday afternoon.

"It's been very busy for us today, but it's been great," Lantz said.

Away from the attraction zone and inside Pavilion 1 at the event center, kids could learn about animals native to their home country, too.

Fun at the Farm is an exhibit set up by two local farmers, Paula and Tom Peterson, who have a farm outside of Waverly.

For the last seven years, Paula Peterson has created the exhibit with help from her family's farmhand, Zach, who she said creates from scratch "whatever I picture in my mind."

This year, Fun at the Farm included a train set that modeled the corn production process, a board where kids could work to identify different cuts of pork and beef and a faux grocery shopping aisle where kids could see what animal products make up their everyday food items like Pop-Tarts and Jell-O.

"I try to keep it a no electronics zone and make things hands-on," Paula Peterson said. "We have visual elements for the kids to learn from, but there's also information posted for parents. It's a mixed generation thing."