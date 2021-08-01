Lancaster County Super Fair exhibits connect children with animals from around the world

Though Eric Gall grew up on an acreage near Madison, he lives in Lincoln now and doesn't get too many firsthand experiences with barn animals.
So when his son, Ethan, volunteered to be first to milk a Jersey cow named Elsie at the CowTown USA exhibit at the Lancaster Super Fair on Saturday, Gall was excited.
"It's fun for them to check out these sort of things," he said.
It was Ethan's first time milking a cow, and he followed along with the CowTown USA director's instructions to "grip high, squeeze low and let go."
Ethan, 10, said the experience was "weird."
"If you get too close the milk gets on you, and that's awkward," he said giggling.
The Galls were just one of the many families that came to the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday to see, touch and learn about animals at the fair.
In addition to farm animals exhibited by 4-H/FFA Open Class competitors, there is the fair's petting zoo and three new interactive attractions brought in to celebrate the fair's 150th anniversary.
The new attractions were three traveling animal shows: CowTown USA, a hands-on barn experience; Aussie Kingdom, an Australian wildlife show; and Wolves of the World, a rescued wolf pack that travels the world.
Normally, there is only one free main attraction brought in for the fair, but organizers wanted to do something special to commemorate the anniversary, said Hoyt Kraeger, the event center's business development manager.
It was special for kids like Althea Houser, 10, who had been begging her family to see cows for years.
"It was a surprise but it was a good one," Houser said of her cow milking experience at CowTown USA. "I was a little scared."
Up next? An interactive experience with a real Timberwolf, brought by the Wolves of the World organizers.
At that exhibit, participants watch a 25-minute educational show and agility performance by the wolves before getting to pet an adolescent wolf and take photos with him.
From there, kids and parents could view native Australian animals, including a python that 8-year-old Manuel Pineda said was his favorite.
"They are so cool," he said about the reptiles displayed at the exhibit. He and his siblings stood in a row gawking at the python, a skink and a bearded dragon.
Carolyn Lantz, an employee of Aussie Kingdom, said that the kangaroos, birds and reptiles are all native to Australia, but are raised in captivity at the company's headquarters in Colorado.
"We raise them from babies to be used to the crowds and noise they'll encounter while traveling," Lantz said.
She was supervising to make sure toddlers didn't cross the rope and stick their hands into the kangaroo exhibit on Saturday afternoon.
"It's been very busy for us today, but it's been great," Lantz said.
Away from the attraction zone and inside Pavilion 1 at the event center, kids could learn about animals native to their home country, too.
Fun at the Farm is an exhibit set up by two local farmers, Paula and Tom Peterson, who have a farm outside of Waverly.
For the last seven years, Paula Peterson has created the exhibit with help from her family's farmhand, Zach, who she said creates from scratch "whatever I picture in my mind."
This year, Fun at the Farm included a train set that modeled the corn production process, a board where kids could work to identify different cuts of pork and beef and a faux grocery shopping aisle where kids could see what animal products make up their everyday food items like Pop-Tarts and Jell-O.
"I try to keep it a no electronics zone and make things hands-on," Paula Peterson said. "We have visual elements for the kids to learn from, but there's also information posted for parents. It's a mixed generation thing."
Nearby, there were goats and pigs raised by the 4-H volunteers who work the exhibit. She said children listen better to the teens teaching them about agriculture than they would an adult.
"Everybody needs to know the connection that their food and clothes have to agriculture," Paula Peterson said. "I want them to learn about it and not be afraid of it."
