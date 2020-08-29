Lancaster County sheriff challenges medical marijuana ballot proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As expected, the ballot initiative proposal for a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is headed to a court test.

In a filing with the Nebraska Supreme Court, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner alleged that the proposal would violate the single-subject requirements of the state constitution and create "voter confusion and doubt" because of its language.

The petition states that Wagner has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years and "has concerns regarding the ballot initiative measure."

The medical marijuana proposal thus joins a proposed initiative that would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks in line for a speedy review by the Supreme Court.

A ruling will be needed prior to a Sept. 11 deadline date for the secretary of state to determine whether to place the proposals on the general election ballot.

Earlier, Secretary of State Bob Evnen blocked the casino gambling proposal pending court review while giving his own green light to the medical marijuana issue.

Supporters for both propositions collected a sufficient number of signatures from registered Nebraska voters to gain access to the Nov. 3 ballot.