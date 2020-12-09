 Skip to main content
Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths

Wednesday marked Lancaster County's deadliest day during the coronavirus pandemic with seven deaths announced by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Overall, 110 Lancaster County residents have died during the pandemic. Of those, more than a quarter — 31 — have occurred in the first nine days of December.

Five new COVID-19 deaths push Lancaster County past 100

The previous high of five deaths had occurred a handful of times, most recently on Tuesday.

A total of 172 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 19,195 during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for updates.

