Lancaster County reports two more deaths from COVID-19
  Updated
Lancaster County reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One was a man in his 70s and the other was a woman in her 90s. Both were hospitalized and unvaccinated.

Additionally, there were 106 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday. There were 88 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, with 12 on ventilators.

To date, 75% of Lincoln residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

