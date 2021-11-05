 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death

  • Updated
  • 0

News Conference: Coronavirus Update 11-2-2021

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the county's total to 318.

The woman who died was in her 80s and had been hospitalized and vaccinated.

There are 81 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, with 14 on ventilators. Of those patients, 46 are from Lancaster County. 

The Health Department also reported 125 new cases Friday.

Most employees in 8 health systems in Omaha and Lincoln vaccinated against COVID
Nebraska officials criticize vaccine mandate; Ricketts says 'we will fight back'
Lincoln officials ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids
Coronavirus logo 2020
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln
Crime and Courts

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated

At about 5:15 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue, where a motorcyclist had crashed. The driver, whose identity hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News