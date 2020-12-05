Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death, 284 new cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death and 284 new cases on Saturday.

In a news release, the Health Department said the person who died was a man in his 80s living in a long-term care facility.

There have now been 18,385 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths in the county.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,988 new cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 33.9%. Both are pandemic highs, and a jump from the prior week's total of 1,876 cases and a 29.6% positivity rate.

More cases could still be added to the weekly total when the city releases its data on Sunday.

Statewide, there were 136,325 cases and 1,186 deaths linked to the disease as of Friday night.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.