Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death, 117 new cases
Another Lancaster County resident has died of the coronavirus, pushing the total number of deaths in the community to 119, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Saturday.

The department also reported 117 new cases Saturday, upping the county's total to 19,762.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,264 cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 26.3%. Both are significant drops from the prior week's 2,103 cases and 33.9% positivity rate.

More cases could still be added to the weekly total when the city releases its data on Sunday.

Statewide as of Friday, there have been 146,877 cases and 1,343 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

