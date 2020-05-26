Lancaster County reports ninth death from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A ninth resident of Lancaster County has died of complications related to coronavirus, local officials reported Tuesday.

The resident was a man in his 90s who had an underlying health condition and had been hospitalized due to COVID-19, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

The death was announced Tuesday afternoon by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The number of lab-confirmed diagnoses in the county is now up to 1,097, an increase of seven cases from Monday.

Contact tracers have tied 16 more Lancaster County coronavirus cases to the outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete for a total of 308, Lopez said.

The Smithfield plant in Lincoln has five more cases linked to it, and the number associated with an outbreak at Smart Chicken's plant in Waverly increased by 10. Both facilities now have 25 confirmed cases, she said.

Still, local hospitals continue to have the available beds to treat new patients, Lopez said.

A total of 36 COVID-19 patients were receiving hospital care Tuesday, down six from Friday, she said. More than half were local residents, and of the 36, 11 were on ventilators.