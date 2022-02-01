Lancaster County reports new high for residents hospitalized with COVID-19

The number of Lancaster County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an all-time high Tuesday, according to the local health department.
Lincoln hospitals reported 147 COVID-19 patients, including 113 from Lancaster County. When local hospitalizations were at their peak late in 2020, more than half of the patients were from elsewhere.
The health department reported a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated had died. She was the 393rd person in Lancaster County to die from COVID-19.