Lancaster County reports new high for residents hospitalized with COVID-19

The number of Lancaster County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an all-time high Tuesday, according to the local health department.

Lincoln hospitals reported 147 COVID-19 patients, including 113 from Lancaster County. When local hospitalizations were at their peak late in 2020, more than half of the patients were from elsewhere.

The health department reported a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated had died. She was the 393rd person in Lancaster County to die from COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.